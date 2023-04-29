Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MET Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt is 'all smiles' as she leaves for mega fashion event; watch video

    Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt, who will be attending Met Gala for the first time was seen beaming as she took off in a jet to attend the MET Gala 2023 on Friday night.

    MET Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt is 'all smiles' as she leaves for mega fashion event; watch video
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 29, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

    Alia Bhatt was seen leaving for the MET Gala 2023 on Friday night and was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport. According to reports, the star will make her debut at the most renowned fashion show in the world. On May 1, 2023, the MET Gala 2023 will take place. Priyanka Chopra will also be in attendance at the fashion show alongside Alia Bhatt. 

    A few days ago, the actress won a Filmfare and penned a note on her social media account. She wrote: “The day we wrapped Gangubai Kathiawadi, with shaking hands and heavy hearts, I remember telling my wonderful crew. “No matter the outcome, just the experience of shooting the film, learning and growing under the guidance of Sanjay sir - that's my blockbuster.” I left that set a different person - and that was ONLY because of this amazing team! Gangu .. meri jaan .. my alter ego, belongs to you Sanjay sir.”

    ALSO READ: Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Check her video while on her way to Met Gala here:

    She also thanked her family and friends for being with her and supporting her. She wrote: “And last but not the least! My beautiful family that grounds me and keeps me steady - Mama, Papa, Tanna I love you .. my other mom — my mom-in-law & my father-in-law up there whose blessing is always with me. My gorgeous husband, for hearing me rant about my day for hours and motivating me whenever I was down and out! And my baby girl, who wasn’t there at the time, but I will continue to thank for the rest of my life for the joy and peace she brings to me.”

    Work front: Alia Bhatt will next be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. In July 2023, the movie is expected to be released in theatres.

    ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi HOT Photos: Actress flaunts her voluptuous body in sheer-diamond studded gown; see sexy picture 

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Witness Tiger Shroff's intense first look from awaited action-thriller Mission Eagle vma

    Witness Tiger Shroff's intense first look from awaited action-thriller Mission Eagle

    Jawan: Is Shah Rukh Khan starrer film inspired by legend Amitabh Bachchan's Akhree Raasta? details here vma

    Jawan: Is Shah Rukh Khan starrer film inspired by legend Amitabh Bachchan's Akhree Raasta? details here

    Ali Fazal's throwback pictures with Vin Diesel, late Paul Walker are unmissable vma

    Ali Fazal's throwback pictures with Vin Diesel, late Paul Walker are unmissable

    Here are 5 rejuvenating summer smoothies for quick weight loss ADC

    Here are 5 rejuvenating summer smoothies for quick weight loss

    Ranveer Singh dons white pantsuit at Tiffany & Co store reopening in New York ADC

    Ranveer Singh dons white pantsuit at Tiffany & Co store reopening in New York

    Recent Stories

    India sailor Abhilash Tomy creates history; becomes 1st Indian to complete prestigious Golden Globe Race snt

    India sailor Abhilash Tomy creates history; becomes 1st Indian to complete prestigious Golden Globe Race

    Witness Tiger Shroff's intense first look from awaited action-thriller Mission Eagle vma

    Witness Tiger Shroff's intense first look from awaited action-thriller Mission Eagle

    Three Keralites among 24 Indians on US-bound oil tanker seized by Iranian Navy anr

    Three Keralites among 24 Indians on US-bound oil tanker seized by Iranian Navy

    Jawan: Is Shah Rukh Khan starrer film inspired by legend Amitabh Bachchan's Akhree Raasta? details here vma

    Jawan: Is Shah Rukh Khan starrer film inspired by legend Amitabh Bachchan's Akhree Raasta? details here

    Meta announces new body shapes hair clothing textures across Facebook Instagram and more for avatars gcw

    Meta announces new body shapes, hair, clothing textures for avatars

    Recent Videos

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon