MET Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt is 'all smiles' as she leaves for mega fashion event; watch video

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt, who will be attending Met Gala for the first time was seen beaming as she took off in a jet to attend the MET Gala 2023 on Friday night.

Alia Bhatt was seen leaving for the MET Gala 2023 on Friday night and was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport. According to reports, the star will make her debut at the most renowned fashion show in the world. On May 1, 2023, the MET Gala 2023 will take place. Priyanka Chopra will also be in attendance at the fashion show alongside Alia Bhatt.

A few days ago, the actress won a Filmfare and penned a note on her social media account. She wrote: “The day we wrapped Gangubai Kathiawadi, with shaking hands and heavy hearts, I remember telling my wonderful crew. “No matter the outcome, just the experience of shooting the film, learning and growing under the guidance of Sanjay sir - that's my blockbuster.” I left that set a different person - and that was ONLY because of this amazing team! Gangu .. meri jaan .. my alter ego, belongs to you Sanjay sir.”

Check her video while on her way to Met Gala here:

She also thanked her family and friends for being with her and supporting her. She wrote: “And last but not the least! My beautiful family that grounds me and keeps me steady - Mama, Papa, Tanna I love you .. my other mom — my mom-in-law & my father-in-law up there whose blessing is always with me. My gorgeous husband, for hearing me rant about my day for hours and motivating me whenever I was down and out! And my baby girl, who wasn’t there at the time, but I will continue to thank for the rest of my life for the joy and peace she brings to me.”

Work front: Alia Bhatt will next be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. In July 2023, the movie is expected to be released in theatres.

