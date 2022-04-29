Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashians to Deepika Padukone; here's the guest list

The Met Gala 2022 is approaching, and we can't seem to stay calm. Here's all you need to know about the lavish event, which might include celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Deepika Padukone, and others on the amazing red carpet.

When will the Met Gala 2022 take place? The Met Gala is one of the most important fashion events of the year, and it's time to get ready to see some of the most unusual and wacky ensembles on the red carpet. The Met Gala 2022 is approaching, and we can't seem to stay calm. The event will take place on the first Sunday in May 2022, keeping with tradition. The Met Gala 2022 was postponed from May to September due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

However, the event is back on schedule this year. It will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. According to Vogue, the Met Gala 2022 will conclude the second half of a two-part Costume Institute show.

Celebrities from across the world walk the red carpet and ascend the steps of the Metropolitan Museum, displaying their couture and making fashion statements. Celebrities share their interpretations of the exhibition's yearly topic with the entire world.

Unlike an award event or a premiere, the idea is to create a look that will last decades rather than just a few minutes. The Met Gala 2022, a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, is a star-studded occasion with stars, young creatives, and industry paragons in attendance.

Met Gala 2022's host:

Hollywood's most loved couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, actress Regina King, and actor and writer Lin-Manuel Miranda are this year's official Met Gala co-chairs. Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour, editor of Vogue, will serve as honorary chairmen for the event.

Met Gala 2022's guest list:

According to rumours, the Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will attend the Met Gala 2022, donning a Louis Vuitton gown. Diet Sabya made this allegation. 'LV is due to unveil her as their global brand ambassador in April end, for which she shot in Spain after attending the Time 100 impact award in Dubai,' Diet Sabya posted on Instagram stories.

While the Met Gala guest list is still a secret, the Kardashians and Jenners are expected to be present on the red carpet. Indeed, rumours abound that Kim Kardashian may replicate Marilyn Monroe's legendary golden gown for the Met Gala 2022.

Where and when to watch Met Gala in India:

If you've been looking forward to the event and want to see it unfold in real-time, the Met Gala 2022 live stream is the best option to do it. The event is scheduled to take place in the United States on Monday, May 2nd, which means that individuals in India will be able to watch it live on Tuesday, May 3rd, early in the morning. Vogue India will present the official Met Gala live coverage in 2022, which will showcase the event's legendary red carpet outfits. The live feed will begin at 6 p.m. E.T. (3:30 a.m. IST) and will be carried on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.