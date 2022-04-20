Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Met Gala 2022: Where and when to watch? Theme and which celebrities are attending? All details are here

    Met Gala this year honours the show "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," which is the second in a two-part series celebrating American fashion.

    Met Gala 2022: Where and when to watch? Theme and which celebrities are attending? All details are here
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 20, 2022, 4:33 PM IST

    The theme and dress code for the Met Gala 2022 have been revealed, and this is one show you won't want to miss. In March, popular fashion magazine Vogue and the Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York) announced that the Met Gala will return eight months after the first edition in 2021, with a broader theme of "In America." 

    The 2022 Met Gala will feature the topic "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," which the New York Times has characterised as "Guilded Glamour," and will take place on the first Monday in May customary.

    Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, Council of Fashion Designers of America chairman Tom Ford and head of Instagram Adam Mosseri continue their roles as the Met Gala’s honorary co-chairs. Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, and Lin-Manuel Miranda will co-chair the 2022 Met Gala, according to the costume exhibit, which was announced in March.

    Met Gala will take place at the New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2. This year’s dress code will be 'Gilded Glamour', which takes inspiration from The Gilded Age in New York between 1870 to 1890.

    The list of celebs includes Deepika Padukone, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid and more wearing designers such as Balenciaga, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Valentino, Givenchy and Chanel.

    Met Gala 2022: Where and when to watch? Theme and which celebrities are attending? All details are here

    What is Met Gala? 
    The annual event held in NYC is known as the Met Ball or Met Gala Ball, which is a fashion festival commemorating the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and its spring show opening. The stars of Hollywood and the fashion industry are invited, and they are told to collaborate with today's best designers to create an ensemble that suits the chosen subject. The Met Gala is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and it is all coordinated by famed Vogue's Anna Wintour.

    Met Gala 2022: Where and when to watch? Theme and which celebrities are attending? All details are here

    According to the Met's director Max Hollein, the exhibit addresses social justice, identity, and diversity problems through its curation, which is supposed to "illustrate the shifting tides of American fashion."

    Vogue exclusively streams coverage from the event and red carpet on its website and social media platforms.

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2022, 4:33 PM IST
