    Met Gala 2022: Deepika Padukone to attend the gala event with Louis Vuitton; here's what we know

    The latest report suggests that Deepika Padukone will be attending the Met Gala with Louis Vuitton on  May 2, in New York City.  

    Met Gala 2022: Deepika Padukone to attend the gala event with Louis Vuitton; here's what we know
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 20, 2022, 3:07 PM IST

    Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood's most skilled and well-liked actresses. With her remarkable acting abilities, she has made a place for herself. According to recent speculations, the actress would attend the Met Gala 2022. The Met Gala is planned to take place on Monday, May 2, in New York City.

    The Piku actress will attend the Met Gala with Louis Vuitton this year, according to the newest tip from the popular unidentified Instagram account Diet Sabya. "LV is poised to reveal her as their worldwide brand ambassador in April end," Diet Sabya wrote on their Instagram stories, also said for which she shot in Spain after attending the Time 100 impact award in Dubai."

    However, there has yet to be an official announcement. Deepika could not attend the Met Gala last year since it was cancelled due to the Coronavirus epidemic. At the event, the actress made three significant appearances. In 2017, she made her debut at the Met Gala.

    About Met Gala
    The Met Gala will return this year on the first Monday in May, after two years without the customary markers of the prestigious event. This year's exhibit, "Of America: An Anthology of Fashion," is the second in a two-part series honouring American fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The first section, titled "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," appeared in September, following the cancellation of the 2021 Met Gala due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

    The Met Gala's honorary co-chairs were announced in March, with Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, Council of Fashion Designers of America chairman Tom Ford, and director of Instagram Adam Mosseri all maintaining their positions.

