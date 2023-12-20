Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Merry Christmas' trailer out: Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif-starrer promises suspenseful thrill ride

    The trailer for the upcoming film "Merry Christmas," starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, has been revealed. The initial glimpse hints at a dark and suspenseful thriller.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 6:37 PM IST

    The trailer for Sriram Raghavan's film, "Merry Christmas," featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, has been released. Earlier, the film, initially scheduled for December 8, 2023, was postponed to January 12 of the following year.

    The trailer opens with a montage of various clips, showing Katrina encountering Vijay on Christmas Eve. In a playful manner, she questions his relationship status and whether he removed his wedding ring upon seeing her. They then head to her residence, and the plot takes an unexpected turn. Katrina urges Vijay to stay, suggesting that things may not be as they seem. The narrative unfolds over one suspenseful night in this intriguing dark thriller. 

    Watch the trailer:

    The release schedule for "Merry Christmas" has undergone several changes. Initially set for December 15, it was later rescheduled to December 8, causing a clash with Dharma Production’s "Yodha" starring Siddharth Malhotra. Both films were eventually rescheduled, with "Yodha" moving to March 15, 2024.

    The cast of "Merry Christmas" includes Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Tinnu Anand, Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, Rajesh Williams, and Pari. Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte will make cameo appearances. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Jaya Taurani, Sanjay Routray, and Kewal Garg.

    ALSO READ: Sandeep Reddy Vanga on why he made Bobby Deol's character a Muslim: 'Islam allows multiple wives'

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2023, 6:37 PM IST
