    Merry Christmas: Did Karan Johar take dig at Katrina Kaif's film over clash with Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha'?

    Karan Johar made a mysterious post on social media about Merry Christmas' conflict with Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha' shortly after Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi revealed the film's new release date.

    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 6:09 PM IST

    In the upcoming movie 'Merry Christmas', Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi will all be seen working together for the first time. Sriram Raghavan is the director of the eagerly anticipated movie. The production team said earlier today that the movie's release date is December 15, 2023. Karan Johar, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', tweeted a mysterious post on social media shortly after the new date was revealed. He wrote, "Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers …. If we don’t stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile." Have a look:

    After the 'Merry Christmas' crew revealed the release date, Karan vented his frustration on Threads. For those who are unaware, Yodha, an action movie starring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani, debuts on December 15. KJo does not appear to be really pleased about the conflict. Yodha's revised release date was disclosed earlier this month. An official statement was released on social media by Karan's production company. "Re-fueled and ready to soar!" the message declared. On December 15th, 2023, #YODHA, the first action movie in the series starring Sidharth Malhotra and directed by Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha, will be released in theatres. Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna play the key parts in the movie as well.

    It appears like the viewers will be in for a visual treat because 'Merry Christmas' starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif is scheduled to release on the same day! Both films are eagerly awaited, and everyone is giddy about their first trailers. Sagar Amre and Pushkar Ojha will helm 'Yodha', which also has Raashii Khanna in the lead role. Contrarily, the Tamil version of 'Merry Christmas' also stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles as Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand in the Hindi version.

