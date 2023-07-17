'Merry Christmas' featuring Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, releasing on THIS date; Read to know more

In the upcoming film "Merry Christmas," both Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi will appear on screen together. Along with the unveiling of a brand-new poster, the filmmakers have at long last disclosed the movie's anticipated release date. On December 15 of this year, the movie is scheduled to be released in theatres everywhere. The announcement has almost certainly made the fans even more excited than they were before.

ALSO READ: WGA-AFTRA Strikes: Indian screenwriters voice support; advocate for equitable recognition, fair compensation

Tips Films published the new poster, which has an aesthetic reminiscent of an older film, on their Instagram handle. In the background of the shot of Katrina and Vijay that is shown on the poster is the city of Mumbai. It would appear that the mystery is going to be quite fascinating to solve. Even the tag states, 'Raat Jitni Sangin Hoge, Subah Utni Rangeen Hoge." Merry Christmas is a story that defies categorization and comes from the same director that brought you Johnny Gaddaar, Badlapur, and Andhadhun. The film is being presented by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures. It is important to note that the picture was shot in both English and another language, using different actors in the supporting roles. In the Tamil adaptation, Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams play the same characters as their Hindi counterparts Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. In the Hindi adaptation, these actors share the screen with Sanjay Kapoor. This development has sparked a wave of heightened anticipation among fans worldwide, creating an electric atmosphere of excitement and eagerness.

ALSO READ: SAG-AFTRA: SS Rajamouli's RRR poster spotted during Hollywood strike

Cameo appearances are made by the beautiful Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte. Merry Christmas is a collaborative effort that brings together the vision and experience of two renowned production organisations, Tips Films, and Matchbox Pictures. The film was produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani, as well as Sanjay Routray and Kewal Garg.

Katrina Kaif was most recently seen in the horror comedy flick Phone Bhoot, which was her most recent project professionally. Her next role will be alongside Salman Khan in the third installment of the Tiger franchise to be produced by YRF. On the occasion of Diwali, which will take place on November 10, 2023, the release of Tiger 3 is slated. In addition to that, she is a part of the film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. In the meantime, you may catch Vijay Sethupathi in the upcoming film Jawan, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.