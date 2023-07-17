‘Bawaal’ Special Screening: Fans surprised by Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor’s appearance at the end

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor surprise their fans at the end of a special screening for their upcoming film 'Bawaal'. Ahead of the film's global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 21, some lucky fans got a chance to attend this special screening. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer love story ‘Bawaal’ will premiere globally on Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories on July 21. Varun-Janhvi fans are growing restless with the date of the film’s release approaching. The Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthysky Pictures produced film saw its trailer launch in Dubai at a historic floating hotel named Queen Elizabeth 2, which was previously a warship. Ahead of the film’s release we also got a glimpse of the movie with two spellbinding songs, ‘Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte’ and ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’, which has kept the fans on their toes.

Special screening

ALSO READ: Rahul Roy: No support from Mahesh Bhatt or Pooja Bhatt following brain stroke

After countless requests flooded Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, they arranged a special screening of the film for some lucky fans. They were amongst the first to watch the film before its global premiere. Unfortunately, there was a power cut and the screening got delayed for an hour. But nothing could deter the fans, they patiently endured a delay by the power outage. Once the screening began, their enthusiasm filled the theater with resounding cheers, whistles, and applause, creating an electrifying atmosphere of joy and anticipation.

To the surprise of the fans, Varun and Janhvi made an appearance at the end. They interacted with the fans, answered their questions and clicked pictures with them. The fans' reaction not only showcases the immense popularity of the lead cast but also reflects the audience's anticipation for the film. The excitement surrounding it has captured the attention of people worldwide, and everyone is eagerly awaiting to experience the film's thrilling impact.

Nitesh Tiwari directed, and Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwini Tiwari produced film, ‘Bawaal’, revolves around Ajay (Varun Dhawan), a school History teacher and a simple girl, Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor) as they discover their love for each other traveling across Europe with a twist of World War II involved.

ALSO READ: 'Jawan' star Shah Rukh Khan opens up on getting unfinished film scripts; Here's what he said