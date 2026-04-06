Actor Melissa Gilbert expressed confidence that her husband, Timothy Busfield, will be exonerated of child sexual abuse charges, calling the legal battle 'the most traumatising experience' of their lives. She has no doubts about his innocence.

Melissa Gilbert Calls Ordeal 'Most Traumatising Experience'

Actor Melissa Gilbert has expressed strong confidence that her husband, Timothy Busfield, will be exonerated of child sexual abuse charges, calling the ongoing legal battle "the most traumatising experience" of their lives, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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"This has been hell. This has been the most traumatising experience of our lives," Gilbert said on Monday's Good Morning America, in her first sit-down interview with co-anchor George Stephanopoulos, alongside Busfield's civil attorney Larry Stein. She added, "And believe me, if I thought for a second that Tim Busfield hurt a child, he'd have a lot more to worry about than prison." She said she has no doubts about his innocence but hopes for an apology and an exoneration.

"I know this man in my bones. No one knows him better than I do," she said. "Our marriage has... we've had a lot of ups and downs. We've been through struggles. We've had our own issues to deal with, and we've worked through everything. He is nothing if not completely honest with me. I trust him with my children's lives, with my grandchildren's lives, my nieces and nephews. He is an honourable, caring, generous human being," as per the outlet.

Gilbert said she chose to speak out now to address the "untruths" they have been reading about and hearing. "I am 100 per cent he will be exonerated," she said, "but I will tell you that there is a practical side to this and we have to be prepared for all scenarios," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Details of the Charges and Impact

Busfield, an actor and director known for his work on television, has been charged with four counts of criminal sexual contact with a child and is awaiting trial. The allegations relate to incidents said to have taken place in October 2022 and September 2023 on the set of the Fox/Warner Bros. Television series The Cleaning Lady.

Describing the impact of the case, Gilbert said their life has been upended. "Our life as we knew it is done. We are grieving what we had," she said, adding that even in the event of exoneration, the stigma may persist.

Gilbert also emphasised her trust in her husband, stating she would not stand by him if she believed the allegations were true. "If I thought for a second that Tim Busfield hurt a child, he'd have a lot more to worry about than prison," she said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Busfield's Defense and Past Allegations

Busfield has denied all allegations. His defence, represented by attorney Larry Stein, has argued that the accusations stem from a dispute involving the recasting of child actors on the show. Stein also rejected claims that Busfield singled out the children involved, stating that gifts referenced in the complaint were distributed to multiple children at a Christmas gathering.

Gilbert further acknowledged past allegations against Busfield from 1994 and 2012, for which no charges were filed, saying she had discussed them with him and believes his account.

Legal Proceedings and Outlook

According to officials, each charge in the current case carries a minimum sentence of three years. Busfield has been released from custody following his arrest, and the trial is tentatively scheduled for May 2027 in New Mexico. Meanwhile, the district attorney's office said its focus "remains on the victims," according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)