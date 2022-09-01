Mega Blockbuster, movie or ad campaign? Rohit Sharma, Ganguly, Karthi, Rashmika, Trisha leave fans confused

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, actors Kapil Sharma, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Rashmika Mandanna have shared posters of 'Mega Blockbuster', leaving fans confused about what the project is all about.

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly took to their social media handles to treat their fans to a new announcement. An upcoming release titled 'Mega Blockbuster' is expected, and the project's trailer will be out on September 4.

Presented by 'Ohseem', similar posters were shared by actor and comedian Kapil Sharma, Rashmika Mandanna, Trisha Krishnan and superstar Karthi, leaving fans confused about what 'Mega Blockbuster' is all about.

"Butterflies in my stomach. A debut of a kind #TrailerOut4thSept #MegaBlockbuster," wrote Rohit Sharma in his Instagram post, which sparked a massive reaction among the explosive batter's fans. The poster shared by the cricketer features Sharma wearing a light blue checks shirt and posing for the camera with his hands folded.

Meanwhile, former Indian skipper and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's poster features the legendary left-handed batter wearing a blue kurta and standing with his hands folded. "It was fun shooting for it! The new Mega Blockbuster is releasing soon!" noted Ganguly in the caption.

Sharing the announcement, Kapil Sharma wrote, "Yeh wali mere fans ke liye. ​Hope aapko pasand aaye​. #TrailerOut4thSept #MegaBlockbuster (This one is for my fans. Hope you all like it)"

Rashmika, Trisha, and Karthi have also shared similar posters from the same collaboration. Here's a look at the posters:

Following these poster series, several fans took to social media to speculate if 'Mega Blockbuster' is an upcoming movie or some promotional campaign.

Some fans noted that the celebrities are posing in colourful clothing against the backdrop of pictures from a store, shopping market and bazaars, indicating that it could be a campaign for an apparel wear e-commerce brand.

Given that the festive season is underway and with Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, and Diwali coming up in the next couple of months, having these celebrities promote an apparel brand or e-commerce app seems apt.

