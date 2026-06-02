Yudhbhir Ahlawat has grabbed everyone's attention for his role as the 14-year-old Harpal in Saif Ali Khan's new film, 'Kartavya'. But here's the twist: the actor from Haryana is actually 33 years old, and his youthful looks have left audiences stunned.

Saif Ali Khan's new film, 'Kartavya', dropped on OTT on May 15, and ever since, a young man from Haryana has been all over the news. He plays Harpal, a 14-year-old boy who has caught everyone's eye. With his medium height, fair complexion, short hair, and protruding front teeth, Harpal is a memorable character. In the film, he is forced to kill a journalist on someone's orders, and the character plays a huge part in the story. But here's the shocker: the actor playing the 14-year-old is actually 33! His real name is Yudhbhir Ahlawat.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Yudhbhir Ahlawat hails from Haryana. He made his debut in Hindi films with 'Saand Ki Aankh' and has also worked in 'Love Hostel' and the 'Co-Ed' series. Yudhbhir is from the Jhajjar district in Haryana, and his father is a BSF jawan. He has a brother, but while his brother has a regular height and build, Yudhbhir looks much younger than his actual age.

For those who don't know, 'Kartavya' is a crime thriller on Netflix starring Saif Ali Khan. He plays Pawan, an honest and dedicated police officer. The film, produced by Gauri Khan, was released on May 15 and quickly became a talking point. While Saif's performance is being praised, this '14-year-old' has also gone viral. In the movie, Harpal is forced to commit a murder, which sets off a new twist in the plot. The investigation into the murder uncovers some startling truths that form the rest of the story. Yudhbhir has given a fantastic performance as the 14-year-old boy, but it's his real age that has truly blown everyone's mind.