Marvel actress Xochitl Gomez, famous for her role as America Chavez in the MCU, revealed she would love the superpower of freezing time to pause and enjoy special moments in her life during a recent interview with People magazine.

MCU Star Xochitl Gomez Would Love to Have the Ability to Freeze Time

Los Angeles [US], November 16 (ANI): Marvel actress Xochitl Gomez, best known for portraying America Chavez in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has revealed that she would like to have the ability to 'freeze time' in real life, saying it would allow her to pause and savour special moments, according to People.

During an interview with People, the 20-year-old actress shared her choice of superpower when asked which supernatural ability she would like to possess beyond the fictional world of superheroes. "I think that freezing time is nice," Gomez said. "If things are too complicated, or a moment is so awesome, just to [be able to] hold it a second and just, like, simmer in it would be nice," she added.

Gomez made her MCU debut in 2022 with 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', the sequel to 2016's 'Doctor Strange'. In the film, she portrayed America Chavez, a young superhero with the ability to punch star-shaped portals that allow her to travel across different dimensions in the multiverse. In the Sam Raimi-directed film, Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, protects Chavez as her extraordinary abilities attract the attention of Wanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlet Witch, portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen.

Towards the end of the film, Chavez begins training in the mystic arts under Benedict Wong's character, while Doctor Strange sets off on an adventure with Clea, played by Charlize Theron, to address multiversal incursions, according to People. Meanwhile, Olsen's Wanda Maximoff was presumed dead at the end of the film. However, a post-credits scene in the November 10 series finale of the MCU's latest television show, 'VisionQuest', showed Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom bringing her back to life, confirming her return ahead of the upcoming 'Avengers: Doomsday'.

The highly anticipated fifth instalment in the 'Avengers' franchise will bring together heroes from three MCU universes, including the Avengers, the Fantastic Four and the X-Men, as they unite to face the multiversal threat posed by Doctor Doom. Downey Jr., 61, who previously portrayed Iron Man in 'Avengers: Endgame', returns to the franchise in a different role. In the 2019 film, his character sacrificed himself to save the world.

The ensemble cast of 'Avengers: Doomsday' also includes Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Danny Ramirez, Simu Liu, Tom Hiddleston, Hayley Atwell, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, David Harbour, Lewis Pullman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn, Alan Cumming and Channing Tatum, according to People.

Gomez, however, has not yet been confirmed as part of the upcoming film, although she has previously hinted at a possible return to the MCU. Speaking about the possibility during her interview with People, the actress said, "I don't know. I actually don't know [anything]. ... They own the rights to my image, so, you know what? I'm excited too. We'll see." Meanwhile, Gomez's latest film, 'The Cat in the Hat', is currently playing in theatres, according to People. 'Avengers: Doomsday' is scheduled to release in theatres on December 18. (ANI)