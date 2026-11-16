Megastar Chiranjeevi has urged the Indian government to implement stronger safeguards against AI misuse and deepfakes. He submitted a memorandum to Union Minister Kishan Reddy, emphasizing the need to protect artists' dignity and identity.

Chiranjeevi Urges Strong Legal Safeguards Against Deepfake Threats

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 16 (ANI): Megastar Chiranjeevi has called for stronger safeguards against the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI), deepfakes and digital impersonation, submitting a memorandum to Union Minister Kishan Reddy following his recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In a post on X, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Following my recent meeting with Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji and as advised by him, I have submitted a memorandum to Union Minister Shri @kishanreddybjp garu, addressed to the Union Home Ministry and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, seeking stronger safeguards against AI misuse, deepfakes and digital impersonation. Grateful to Shri Kishan Reddy garu for his assurance to coordinate with the concerned ministries and take these concerns forward."

Highlighting the need to protect artists from digital abuse, Chiranjeevi said safeguarding their dignity, identity and creative rights, along with ensuring the safety of every citizen, was a shared responsibility. "Technology should enhance creativity, not destroy dignity," he said, using the hashtag #UniteAgainstDigitalAbuse. Chiranjeevi also shared a picture with Kishan Reddy.

Chiranjeevi's New Ventures

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi is all set to enter a new era with his Netflix debut in 'Chiranjeevi’s Megaverse'. Bringing together one of Indian cinema’s most beloved icons and the world’s leading entertainment platform, the show promises a compelling new dimension with candid conversations, captivating stories and the charisma, wit and unmistakable spirit that have made him a phenomenon across generations. 'Chiranjeevi’s Megaverse' promises a distinctive, intimate window into the world of the icons who have shaped its illustrious journey.

Produced by Gold Box Entertainments, Atom Media Ventures and Sol Production LLP, filming of 'Chiranjeevi’s Megaverse' is currently underway, with further details about the show to be announced soon. Earlier in September, Chiranjeevi shared a post on X, looking back at his journey upon completing 48 years in the industry, thanking filmmakers, actors, technicians, producers and his fans for standing by him through the years.