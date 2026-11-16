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Prabhas: The Only Hero Who Asked His Prabhas Once Asked His Father’s Permission For A Kissing Scene, Here's What Happened
Prabhas is known for his powerful screen presence and larger-than-life roles, but the superstar once reportedly sought his father’s permission before performing a simple kissing scene, leaving fans surprised.
Prabhas Movie Means Goosebumps..
Rebel Star Prabhas is creating a huge sensation at the Pan India level. He is continuously acting in high-budget movies. A Prabhas movie guarantees goosebumps for his fans. Any news about him goes viral instantly. News about Prabhas' food and marriage is always heard. But another detail about Prabhas is doing the rounds recently. An actor revealed in an interview how Prabhas is with his father and what kind of things he shares with him.
'Adivi Ramudu' Movie Memories
Actor Prabhas Sreenu, a close friend of Prabhas, shared details about the movies Prabhas acted in at the beginning of his career in an interview. He said that Prabhas used to take his father Suryanarayana Raju's permission for scenes in his movies. Prabhas, who comes from the family of well-known Tollywood actor and producer Uppalapati Suryanarayana Raju, has made a special mark for himself. One of the movies he did in the early stages of his career is 'Adivi Ramudu'. Prabhas' acting and action sequences in this movie greatly impressed the audience.
Father's Permission for a Kiss Scene!
It is natural for actors to hesitate a bit when acting in romantic scenes, especially lip-lock or kiss scenes, as a hero in movies. Do you know what Prabhas used to do before acting in such scenes in his movies? During a romantic kissing scene in the movie 'Adivi Ramudu', Prabhas reportedly called his father directly and asked for permission.
"Daddy, can I kiss in the movie?" he asked, and his father jokingly replied, "Go ahead, son, it's just for the movie." Prabhas acted in the scene only after that. Prabhas Sreenu recalled how friendly the father and son were.
Father-Son Bond
The support given by his family in Prabhas' career growth and in everything is very great. Prabhas was very close to his father Suryanarayana Raju in particular. They used to discuss shooting details at home and talk a lot about food too. No matter how big a star he has become in the industry, the respect Prabhas shows towards his family and his love for them are always special. How Prabhas is with his uncle Krishnam Raju is also a well-known fact.
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