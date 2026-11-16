It is natural for actors to hesitate a bit when acting in romantic scenes, especially lip-lock or kiss scenes, as a hero in movies. Do you know what Prabhas used to do before acting in such scenes in his movies? During a romantic kissing scene in the movie 'Adivi Ramudu', Prabhas reportedly called his father directly and asked for permission.

"Daddy, can I kiss in the movie?" he asked, and his father jokingly replied, "Go ahead, son, it's just for the movie." Prabhas acted in the scene only after that. Prabhas Sreenu recalled how friendly the father and son were.