Composer Anirudh Ravichander celebrates 15 years in the music industry with a reflective note on his career. He highlights his global musical journey and recent milestones, including his marriage to Kavya Maran in a destination wedding.

Anirudh Ravichander Reflects on 15 Years of Magic and Milestones

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 16 (ANI): Music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander is celebrating a major milestone in his career as he completes 15 years in the music industry. Marking the special occasion, the composer took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note, reflecting on his musical journey, the milestones he has achieved and the immense love he has received from fans over the years. Calling it an "unstoppable journey", Anirudh looked back at 15 years filled with music, memories, collaborations and memorable moments.

"15 years ago, today, our first song found its way into the world. And since that day, it's been one continuous, unstoppable journey. 15 years of music, memories, madness and magic. From Tamil to Telugu to Hindi to English, from one language to another, from one heart to billions of you all. Independent music, dream collaborations with our favourite international artists, singing for anyone who asks us to, in any language, and being fortunate enough to be part of some of the biggest blockbusters the country has witnessed. Along the way, we've had the privilege of working with some of the biggest directors, stars and producers in the country, creating music and memories with the very best in the industry."

In his lengthy note, Anirudh also spoke about his dream collaborations with international artistes, performing at sold-out stadiums across the globe and witnessing audiences sing his compositions back to him. He acknowledged the love and support of listeners, adding that every song, collaboration, record and milestone has been a blessing. "From streaming records and reaching billions of ears to experiencing sold-out stadiums across the globe, from top charts to thousands of voices singing our songs back to us... The love has been nothing short of extraordinary. The concert frenzy, the energy and the feeling of seeing music transcend boundaries are moments we could only have dreamt of," he added.

The composer also highlighted the success of his upcoming and recent projects, including 'LIK', 'Jana Nayagan', 'DC', 'Paradise' and 'Jailer 2', describing 2026 as a wonderful year and a fitting way to celebrate 15 years in the industry. "15 years in. Countless memories. A million more dreams to chase. Back to the studio now, and the best is yet to come. This is only the beginning," he wrote, signing off with a heartfelt thank-you to everyone who has supported his journey.

Interestingly, the milestone comes at a particularly special time in Anirudh's personal life as well. The composer recently entered a new chapter, tying the knot with Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran in an intimate destination wedding in Greece on November 11, 2026. The couple shared their first wedding photograph on social media, with Anirudh describing Kavya as his "once in a lifetime, for a lifetime."

One of India's most celebrated music composers, Anirudh Ravichander made a blockbuster debut with 2011's 'Why This Kolaveri Di'. He went on to deliver chartbusters like 'Aaluma Doluma', 'Vaathi Coming', 'Arabic Kuthu', Megham Karukatha', 'Naa Ready', 'Hukum', 'Chaleya', and 'Chuttamalle.' (ANI)