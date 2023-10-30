Matthew Perry fans pay tribute by leaving flowers, candles outside the iconic 'Friends' apartment

Fans are coming to the apartment building at 90 Bedford Street, which the characters on the sitcom 'Friends' called home, in New York's West Village.

Matthew Perry, popularly known for his role as Chandler Bing in the famous sitcom 'Friends', died on October 28 at the age of 54. Fans all across the world are grieving his loss and sending emotional respects to the beloved actor who was ''always there for them''. Fans are coming to the apartment building at 90 Bedford Street, which the characters on the sitcom called home, in New York's West Village.

Even though the show was not recorded inside the apartment, the outside of the building was utilized as an establishing shot throughout the show's ten seasons. The area has become a must-see and iconic destination for 'Friends' fans throughout the years.

Several supporters gathered outside the office to pay their respects to Mr. Perry by leaving flowers, candles, and personal remarks. "The One Where We All Lost a Friend," one letter said, while another said, "We will never know what Chandler's job was, but we will know how much joy being in his company brought us."

See pictures

The actor was found dead in a hot pool at his Los Angeles residence. According to police, no drugs were discovered at the location, and no foul play is suspected. Meanwhile, toxicology tests are being conducted to identify the cause of death, a process that might take months.