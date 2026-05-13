Two Miami-Dade police officers have sued Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's production company for defamation. They claim the Netflix film 'The Rip' used details from their real-life drug investigation to falsely portray them as 'dirty cops'.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's film 'The Rip' has landed in legal trouble after two Miami-Dade police officers filed a defamation lawsuit against the actors' production company, Artists Equity, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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According to the publication, the officers claim that the Netflix action thriller used details from their real-life drug investigation in a way that made them look like "dirty cops," which they say has damaged their reputation and personal lives. The film, directed by Joe Carnahan, is based on a story connected to a real Miami drug case from 2016. The movie follows a group of Miami narcotics officers who discover millions of dollars hidden inside a drug cartel stash house. As greed and suspicion grow within the team, their relationships begin to fall apart.

Officers Allege Reputational Damage

The lawsuit was filed on May 7 by Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputies Jonathan Santana and Jason Smith. Santana was the lead detective in the real-life case, while Smith supervised the investigation team.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, while speaking to a Miami-based news broadcast, Santana said, "When you rip something, you're stealing something. We never stole a dollar." He also shared that after the release of the film, people started questioning him about the money shown in the movie. Santana said colleagues asked him things like, "How many buckets of money did you steal?"

Details of the Lawsuit

The lawsuit, as per The Hollywood Reporter, alleges that the officers were not consulted or compensated while making the film. Instead, the production team reportedly worked with Miami-Dade County Police Captain Chris Casiano, who is listed as a technical advisor on the movie. The lawsuit is seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages, attorney fees, along with a public correction and retraction. However, the filing does not mention a specific amount.

Production Company's Response

Artists Equity's lawyer, Leita Walker, as per the publication, reportedly responded earlier by saying the film does not claim to tell the exact true story of the 2016 Miami drug bust or portray real-life individuals. The response also pointed to a disclaimer shown in the film's credits.

'The Rip' was released on Netflix earlier this year and received a positive response from viewers. (ANI)