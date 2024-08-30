Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Massive pre-sale response for Thalapathy Vijay's 'The GOAT'; US and North America collections soar

    Vijay's upcoming film 'The GOAT' is set for a massive release, with a huge pre-sale business in the US and North America. The film will premiere in 221 US locations and have a 4 am show in Kerala. With Vijay's massive fan base and a wide release planned, including in Hindi, 'The GOAT' is expected to be another blockbuster hit.

    Massive pre-sale response for Thalapathy Vijay's 'The GOAT; US and North America collections soar dmn
    The highly anticipated film 'The Greatest Of All Time' (The GOAT) is set to release soon, and every update is making headlines. According to reports, the film is expected to do huge pre-sale business, with its US premiere sale crossing Rs 2.5 crore. The total collection from North America has also crossed Rs 3.77 crore.

    The film's premiere will be held in 221 locations in the US, and in Kerala, a 4 am show is planned to cater to the huge demand from fans. Vijay has a massive fan base across the country, which adds to the film's acceptability.

    'The GOAT' is set for a massive release, including in Hindi, with 1204 screens planned. In Kerala, where Vijay has a huge following, the film is expected to release in around 702 screens.

    The film is directed by Venkat Prabhu, with a screenplay by K Chandru and Ezhilarasu Gunasekaran. The use of de-aging technology to make Vijay look younger is expected to be a major highlight of the film.

    This comes after Vijay's previous film, 'Leo', directed by Lokesh Kanakaraj, became a huge success, breaking many collection records in Tamil Nadu and becoming an industry hit. Fans are eagerly awaiting 'The GOAT', and with its massive release planned, it's expected to be another blockbuster hit.

