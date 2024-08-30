Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Sheer fluke I didn't get pregnant....', Rekha addressed 'Sex Maniac' tag called herself 'Badnaam actress'

    Veteran actress Rekha's candid views on taboo topics like pre-marital sex, gender equality, and her alleged relationships with stars like Amitabh Bachchan sparked controversy. Her openness, reflected in her biography and interviews, showcases her progressive mindset and enduring charm in Indian cinema

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 12:01 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

    Rekha

    Rekha has never shied away from discussing topics like pre-marital sex and gender equality in marriage. Her candid views often stirred controversy, leading to backlash. Despite societal judgment, she continued to speak her truth, challenging norms and sparking discussions on issues rarely addressed by public figures

    article_image2

    Rekha

    Rekha's rumored relationships with actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, and Vinod Mehra led to her being labeled a "sex maniac." In her biography, Rekha: The Untold Story, she acknowledged this label, referring to herself as a "badnaam" actress with a tarnished reputation, yet embraced her past with unapologetic candor

    article_image3

    Rekha

    Rekha was ahead of her time in her views on pre-marital sex, expressing that it is natural and should not be limited to marriage. She boldly challenged conservative norms, arguing that true intimacy between a man and a woman is tied to love, which cannot be fully realized without making love

    article_image4

    Rekha

    Long before queer rights were widely discussed, Rekha expressed that she saw no issue in marrying a woman. Her progressive stance on such matters reflected her forward-thinking approach to relationships, making her a trailblazer in challenging traditional gender and sexual norms

    article_image5

    Rekha

    In an interview with Simi Garewal, Rekha addressed her alleged relationship with Amitabh Bachchan, expressing that she was not unique in falling in love with him. She admitted her deep affection, stating that her love for him was as vast as the love anyone else might have, emphasizing her genuine emotions

    article_image6

    Rekha

    When asked by Simi Garewal about rumors of her clean lifestyle, Rekha admitted to binge drinking and experimenting with drugs. She described herself as "impure" and "lustful" but clarified that her lust was for life itself, demonstrating her complex relationship with the pursuit of intense, vivid experiences

    article_image7

    Rekha

    Rekha's bold statements and actions have left a lasting impact on how public figures address taboo topics. Her willingness to be vulnerable and outspoken has inspired others to be more open about their personal experiences and views, contributing to broader societal conversations on issues often kept hidden

    article_image8

    Rekha

    Despite controversies and backlash, Rekha's charm remains undeniable. Her appearances at public events and media meetings continue to captivate audiences. She has maintained her mystique and allure over the years, proving that her legacy is not just about her controversies but also her enduring presence in Indian cinema

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Michael Jackson's death: Murder or natural? Late singer's bodyguard REVEALS true cause! RKK

    Michael Jackson's death: Murder or natural? Late singer's bodyguard REVEALS true cause!

    Kartik Aaryan's Rs 17.5 crore Juhu house on lease! Find out SHOCKING monthly rent RKK

    Kartik Aaryan's Rs 17.5 crore Juhu house on lease! Find out SHOCKING monthly rent

    Saripodhaa Sanivaaram LEAKED online Nani action-drama out on MovieRulz Tamilrockers and other sites

    Saripodhaa Sanivaaram LEAKED online: Nani's movie out on MovieRulz, Tamilrockers and other torrent sites

    Kerala: Actor Jayasurya booked again for sexually assaulting actress anr

    Kerala: Actor Jayasurya booked again for sexually assaulting actress

    Saripodhaa Sanivaaram movie: 10 reasons to watch the Nani-starrer film RKK

    Saripodhaa Sanivaaram movie: 10 reasons to watch the Nani-starrer film

    Recent Stories

    THE GOAT cast fee REVEALED How much did Thalapathy Vijay Prabhu Deva and others charge? RBA

    ‘THE GOAT’ cast fee REVEALED! How much did Thalapathy Vijay, Prabhu Deva and others charge?

    Chhatrapati Shivaji statue collapse: Police arrest atructural consultant amid rising tensions AJR

    Chhatrapati Shivaji statue collapse: Police arrest structural consultant amid rising tensions

    Skincare Tips: 5 Effortless ways to achieve radiant skin amid busy schedules NTI

    Skincare Tips: 5 Effortless ways to achieve radiant skin amid busy schedules

    Apple introduces new AI tool Clean Up iPhone users can now remove unwanted objects from photos gcw

    Apple introduces new AI tool ‘Clean Up’! You can now remove unwanted objects from photos

    India sees alarming rise in student suicide cases; Karnataka among top affected states vkp

    India sees alarming rise in student suicide cases; Karnataka among top affected states

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon