'Sheer fluke I didn't get pregnant....', Rekha addressed 'Sex Maniac' tag called herself 'Badnaam actress'

Rekha has never shied away from discussing topics like pre-marital sex and gender equality in marriage. Her candid views often stirred controversy, leading to backlash. Despite societal judgment, she continued to speak her truth, challenging norms and sparking discussions on issues rarely addressed by public figures

Rekha's rumored relationships with actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, and Vinod Mehra led to her being labeled a "sex maniac." In her biography, Rekha: The Untold Story, she acknowledged this label, referring to herself as a "badnaam" actress with a tarnished reputation, yet embraced her past with unapologetic candor

Rekha was ahead of her time in her views on pre-marital sex, expressing that it is natural and should not be limited to marriage. She boldly challenged conservative norms, arguing that true intimacy between a man and a woman is tied to love, which cannot be fully realized without making love

Long before queer rights were widely discussed, Rekha expressed that she saw no issue in marrying a woman. Her progressive stance on such matters reflected her forward-thinking approach to relationships, making her a trailblazer in challenging traditional gender and sexual norms

In an interview with Simi Garewal, Rekha addressed her alleged relationship with Amitabh Bachchan, expressing that she was not unique in falling in love with him. She admitted her deep affection, stating that her love for him was as vast as the love anyone else might have, emphasizing her genuine emotions

When asked by Simi Garewal about rumors of her clean lifestyle, Rekha admitted to binge drinking and experimenting with drugs. She described herself as "impure" and "lustful" but clarified that her lust was for life itself, demonstrating her complex relationship with the pursuit of intense, vivid experiences

Rekha's bold statements and actions have left a lasting impact on how public figures address taboo topics. Her willingness to be vulnerable and outspoken has inspired others to be more open about their personal experiences and views, contributing to broader societal conversations on issues often kept hidden

Despite controversies and backlash, Rekha's charm remains undeniable. Her appearances at public events and media meetings continue to captivate audiences. She has maintained her mystique and allure over the years, proving that her legacy is not just about her controversies but also her enduring presence in Indian cinema

