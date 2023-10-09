Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja turns live commentator for India vs Australia World Cup 2023 match; video goes VIRAL

    Mass Maharaja and globally acclaimed South industry superstar Ravi Teja marks his first pan-Indian debut with Tiger Nageswara Rao. Recently, the superstar turned a live commentator during the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 match. This video went VIRAL on social media.

    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

    Tollywood superstar and globally renowned Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is all set to make his pan-India debut with the highly anticipated film Tiger Nageswara Rao, produced by Abhishek Agarwal for Abhishek Agarwal Arts. As such, he is not leaving any stone unturned to elevate the zealousness and amplify the excitement quotient among fans for the film’s premiere. On Sunday, the actor joined the commentary box of Star Sports Telugu for the India Vs. Australia World Cup 2023 match.

    By making this appearance, Ravi Teja became the first Telugu star to join a commentary box for a cricket World Cup match. During his celebrity appearance at the commentary box, the actor commented on the performance of Virat Kohli, calling him a passionate and confident cricketer. He also opened up about being interested in making a biopic about Mohammad Siraj, the Indian team’s fast bowler.

    For the unversed, India beat Australia by six wickets in the first World Cup 2023 match held in Chennai on Sunday. This feat was achieved due to the stellar partnership between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, who scored 85 and 97 runs, respectively. Meanwhile, the actor awaits the release of his film this Dussehra 2023. The intriguing plot and gritty storyline of the much-awaited pan-Indian actioner-masala entertainer film Tiger Nageswara Rao, which is in the era of 1970, revolves around the life of India’s most notorious thief and his love story with Sara, portrayed by Nupur Sanon.

    The film’s teaser dropped and universally released earlier, provided a glimpse into Ravi Teja’s character’s life, showcasing his involvement in various ill-fated robberies in India. Murali Sharma takes on the role of the investigative officer tasked with capturing Ravi Teja’s character. The film promises to be a go-away and different genre from the typical cop-robber plot as it explores the protagonist’s transformation from a childhood thief to a mastermind who orchestrates and is the seasoned maverick behind the heists with unexpected twists.

