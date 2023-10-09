Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Cricket World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma celebrates as Virat Kohli, KL Rahul steer India towards victory

    Anushka Sharma celebrates husband Virat Kohli's stunning performance at the first match for India this Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia

    Cricket World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma celebrates as Virat Kohli, KL Rahul steer India towards victory ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 9:41 AM IST

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the power couple of Indian cricket and Bollywood, continue to set relationship goals with their unwavering support for each other. Anushka is known for being Virat's biggest cheerleader at his cricket matches, and she never misses an opportunity to express her love and joy when Team India secures a victory. The couple once again celebrated a remarkable win as Team India triumphed over Australia in a nail-biting match at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

    Virat Kohli and KL Rahul emerged as the heroes of the match, leading India to a thrilling victory against Australia. Anushka Sharma wasted no time in sharing her happiness and pride on her Instagram account. She posted a picture featuring Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, sharing the excitement of India's win with a simple yet heartfelt blue heart emoji.

    Cricket World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma celebrates as Virat Kohli, KL Rahul steer India towards victory ATG

    Not only Anushka but also KL Rahul's wife and actress Athiya Shetty couldn't contain her joy as she witnessed her husband's spectacular performance. She took to her Instagram stories to repost a reel showcasing KL Rahul's match-winning six and affectionately referred to him as the "Best guy ever" with a red heart emoji.

    Cricket World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma celebrates as Virat Kohli, KL Rahul steer India towards victory ATG

    Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh joined the celebrations by praising Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for their exceptional performances. He acknowledged them as the architects of India's victory in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 and commended their thundering start for India.

    Sophie Choudry, too, expressed her excitement and pride in Team India's outstanding performance, particularly highlighting Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's superb innings that marked a wonderful start to India's World Cup campaign.

    In addition to their achievements on the cricket field, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are proud parents to their daughter Vamika. Recent rumors have surfaced on the internet about the couple expecting their second child after Vamika. While a report in Hindustan Times suggests that Anushka might be in her second trimester, there has been no official confirmation of this news.

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 9:41 AM IST
