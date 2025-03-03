Marlon Brando rejection to Will smith's slap: 5 major controversies from the Oscar stage

Hollywood's most prestigious award ceremony oscars is now trending for its big event ahead in 2025. Let's look at the memory lane where we had five major controversies in the Oscars.

Though it is one of the most celebrated events in Hollywood it has its fair share of controversies over the decades. The controversies include shocking incidents and most unexpected blunders. However these incidents have overshadowed the glamorous world of Hollywood. Now let's take a look at the top five of the biggest controversial incidents that took place over the years.

5 major controversies from the Oscar stage:

1. Will smith's Slap Incident(2022):

One of the most talked about incidents from Hollywood history occurred in 2022. During the oscar ceremony Will Smith slapped the host of oscars Chris Rock on stage. This rift started as Chris Rock made a joke about Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. He was very upset and got on the stage and slapped rock. He then later warned chris "Keep my wife's name out of your f___g mouth!" This particular incident took the internet by Strom and this incident left many viewers in shock. Will Smith faced The consequences as he was banned from academy awards for ten years.

2. La La Land Envelopegate (2017):

The oscars one of the biggest blunders would remain La La Land controversy. The oscars have mistakenly announced La La Land the winner of the best picture award. This happened because the award presenters Warren Bratty and Faye Danaway were handed the wrong envelope which led to the incorrect announcement. The oscars team have quickly corrected the mistake and Moonlight was declared as the actual winner. This mix up caused confusion and embarrassment making it one of the most blunders made from the oscars team.

3. Adrien Brody Kissing Halle Berry(2003):

During the oscars 2003, the best actor award for the year 2003 was received by Adrien Brody. He won the award for his exceptional performance in the film "The Pianist". As he stepped on to the state to receive his award he shockingly grabbed the presenter Halle Berry and kissed her on the lips. This unexpected kiss left Halle Berry visibly shocked and awkward during the oscars. This incident grabbed the lime light and made headlines on the internet for his non consensual inappropriate behaviour on stage.

4. Marlon Brando Rejecting His Oscar (1973):

In 1973, Marlon Brando made headlines when he refused to accept the Best Actor award for his role in "The Godfather." Instead of attending the ceremony, Brando sent Native American activist Sacheen Littlefeather to decline the award on his behalf. Littlefeather used the platform to protest the treatment of Native Americans in Hollywood. The incident was met with mixed reactions, and Littlefeather faced boos from the audience.

5. Angelina Jolie's Kiss with Her Brother (2000):

Angelina Jolie caused a stir at the 2000 Oscars when she won the Best Supporting Actress award for "Girl, Interrupted." During her acceptance speech, she passionately expressed her love for her brother, James Haven, and kissed him on the lips. The gesture sparked widespread speculation and rumors, with tabloids running wild with various interpretations. Jolie and her brother later clarified that it was simply an affectionate gesture.

These controversies have left an indelible mark on the history of the Oscars, reminding us that even the most glamorous events can have their unexpected and shocking moments. As the Academy Awards continue to evolve, these incidents serve as a testament to the unpredictable nature of live television and the human element that makes the Oscars so captivating.

