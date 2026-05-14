Apple TV has renewed 'Margo's Got Money Troubles' for a second season. The comedy-drama stars Elle Fanning as a young mother who turns to OnlyFans, supported by her roommate (Thaddea Graham) and father (Nick Offerman).

Apple TV has renewed the comedy-drama series Margo's Got Money Troubles for a second season, Deadline said. The show, created by David E. Kelley and Eva Anderson, is based on Rufi Thorpe's bestselling novel of the same name.

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Series Premise and Cast

The series stars Elle Fanning as Margo, a young mother who turns to OnlyFans to support herself and her baby after dropping out of college. With help from her roommate Susie, played by Thaddea Graham, and her father Jinx, played by Nick Offerman, Margo begins creating online content while trying to balance motherhood and financial struggles.

Season one followed several emotional twists in Margo's life, including a custody battle with her baby's father, Mark Gable, played by Michael Angarano. The story also explored Jinx's battle with drug addiction.

The show features a strong supporting cast, including Michelle Pfeiffer as Margo's mother, Shyanne, Greg Kinnear as Kenny, Marcia Gay Harden as Elizabeth Gable, and Nicole Kidman as lawyer and former wrestler Linda "Lace" Sawkins.

Production Details

According to Deadline, Margo's Got Money Troubles is produced by A24 for Apple TV+. David E. Kelley and Eva Anderson serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning are also attached as executive producers through Lewellen Pictures.

The first season received attention for its mix of comedy, family drama, and social commentary, leading Apple TV+ to bring the series back for another season.