Marco: Unni Mukundan starrer motion poster out now; Check

    Malayalam youth icon Unni Mukundan dropped the motion poster for his upcoming movie 'Marco' on Monday (October 2). The movie is directed by Haneef Adeni. 

    First Published Oct 2, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

    Malayalam youth icon Unni Mukundan dropped the motion poster for his upcoming movie 'Marco' on Monday (October 2).

    He took to his social media and posted " You saw his Villainism ! Now witness the Heroics!! 🗡️

    Hello, #Marco! 

     

    The movie is directed by Haneef Adeni. The film is produced by Shareef Mohammad and Abdul Gadhaf. The movie will be released in 2024. Further details of the movie have been kept under wraps.

    Meanwhile, the makers of Unni Mukundan starrer Gandharva Jr. shared a glimpse of 'The World of Gandharvas' on Friday (Sep 22). The film is helmed by Vishnu Aravind.

    The World of Gandharvas offers a glimpse into the ethereal world of celestial warriors. The movie portrays the little-known tale of the Gandharva warriors, who fought with the gods but never received proper recognition.

    The Meppadiyan actor will also be seen in Jai Ganesh, and the film will go on floors on November 10. The movie marks director Ranjith Sankar's first collaboration with Unni Mukundan. Details regarding the cast and crew of the film are not available. The details will be available once the film goes on floors.

