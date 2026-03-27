Actor Manoj Bajpayee, at the IFFD 2026, spoke on the growing influence of AI and the importance of personality rights, demanding that artists be compensated for any use of their identity or work, which is built over years of effort.

Manoj Bajpayee on AI and Personality Rights

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Friday attended the ongoing International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026, where he spoke about the growing impact of AI in filmmaking and the importance of personality rights. During his interaction with the media at the festival, the 'Family Man' actor spoke about how any use of an artist's work or identity should come with proper "payment" and respect for their years of effort. He said that actors build their credibility over time and if someone uses anything related to them, they must be paid for it.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Agar humari cheez use karenge, toh paise humko denge. Humse judi koi bhi cheez agar aap upyog karenge, toh uska moolya toh aapko dena padega. Kyunki main as an actor 32 saal se kaam kar raha hoon, toh zaahir si baat hai ki aap apni credibility khud banate ho, aur uska agar koi upyog karega, toh ek tarah se rights ke hisaab se paisa dena padega." (If someone uses our work, they must pay us. If anything related to us is used, they will have to pay for it. I have been working as an actor for 32 years, so you build your own credibility, and if someone uses it, they must pay for it as a right.)

About the International Film Festival of Delhi

Manoj Bajpayee is also scheduled for a special "In-Conversation" session at the festival, where he will talk about his long journey in the film industry. Organised by the Delhi Tourism & Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) in association with the Government of Delhi, with KPMG as knowledge partner, the International Film Festival of Delhi is a government-led, city-wide festival showcasing Indian and international cinema while making film culture accessible to audiences across the capital.

The week-long festival, running from March 25 to 31, will offer a series of screenings, discussions, and industry events across various venues in New Delhi, uniting filmmakers, industry professionals, and audiences from around the globe. (ANI)