

It's often said that heroes and heroines don't step out or interact with the public. However, many don't realize the difficulties they face when they do. When they go amongst their fans, some people's strange and inappropriate behavior can cause celebrities a lot of distress. Such incidents have happened in the past. However, people are afraid to misbehave with star heroes like Balakrishna because he's known to react strongly to such actions.

Heroines, in particular, face numerous challenges in this regard. If they happen to step out in public, the harassment they endure can be significant. Inappropriate touching, crowding, putting arms around their shoulders, and some even snatching their belongings are common occurrences. Many heroines have faced such unpleasant experiences. In a recent incident, another heroine faced a similar ordeal. She is none other than the Malayalam actress Manju Warrier. Manju Warrier had a bitter experience when she went among her fans. What happened there?

A fan held Malayalam actress Manju Warrier by her waist. Manju Warrier recently went to a shopping mall opening. A large crowd gathered near the shopping mall upon hearing this news. They rushed to see the heroine and take photos with her. After the event, Manju Warrier came to her car. As she was about to get in, people surrounded her. She got out of the car and greeted her fans.

Many tried to shake hands with Manju and take selfies. They started calling out to the heroine, but she largely ignored them, waving her hand and about to get into the car. At that moment, a fan touched her waist and pulled her. However, Manju didn't react much to this, gave a selfie to one fan, got into the car, and left. The video related to this incident is currently viral on social media.