Manju Warrier FEE for Vijay Sethupathi's Viduthalai Part 2 OUT

Manju Warrier Salary: Let's explore the salary Manju Warrier received for acting alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Vetrimaaran's directorial venture, Viduthalai Part 2.

Manju Warrier, the lady superstar of Malayalam cinema, was first introduced to Tamil cinema by director Vetrimaaran. She starred opposite Dhanush in his film Asuran. After the success of Asuran, Manju Warrier acted in only two Tamil films, Thunivu with Ajith and Vettaiyaan with Rajinikanth.

Her fourth Kollywood film is Viduthalai 2, directed by Vetrimaaran. She plays the love interest of Vijay Sethupathi's Vaathiyaar character. Following the massive success of the first part, Viduthalai Part 2 is set to release on December 20th. The film has music by Ilaiyaraaja.

While the first part of Viduthalai revolved around Soori's character Kumaresan, the second part focuses entirely on Vijay Sethupathi's Vaathiyaar. Vetrimaaran has used de-aging technology to portray the younger versions of Vijay Sethupathi and Manju Warrier.

With promotions for Viduthalai 2 in full swing, Manju Warrier's salary for the film has been revealed. She reportedly received ₹3 crores. Previously, she earned ₹2 crores for Vettaiyaan opposite Rajinikanth, marking a ₹1 crore increase for Viduthalai 2.

