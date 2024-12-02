Manju Warrier FEE for Vijay Sethupathi's Viduthalai Part 2 OUT

Manju Warrier Salary: Let's explore the salary Manju Warrier received for acting alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Vetrimaaran's directorial venture, Viduthalai Part 2.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 9:44 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 9:44 AM IST

Viduthalai Part 2

Manju Warrier, the lady superstar of Malayalam cinema, was first introduced to Tamil cinema by director Vetrimaaran. She starred opposite Dhanush in his film Asuran. After the success of Asuran, Manju Warrier acted in only two Tamil films, Thunivu with Ajith and Vettaiyaan with Rajinikanth.

article_image2

Manju Warrier

Her fourth Kollywood film is Viduthalai 2, directed by Vetrimaaran. She plays the love interest of Vijay Sethupathi's Vaathiyaar character. Following the massive success of the first part, Viduthalai Part 2 is set to release on December 20th. The film has music by Ilaiyaraaja.

article_image3

Manju Warrier's Salary

While the first part of Viduthalai revolved around Soori's character Kumaresan, the second part focuses entirely on Vijay Sethupathi's Vaathiyaar. Vetrimaaran has used de-aging technology to portray the younger versions of Vijay Sethupathi and Manju Warrier.

article_image4

Manju Warrier's Viduthalai 2 Salary

With promotions for Viduthalai 2 in full swing, Manju Warrier's salary for the film has been revealed. She reportedly received ₹3 crores. Previously, she earned ₹2 crores for Vettaiyaan opposite Rajinikanth, marking a ₹1 crore increase for Viduthalai 2.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Samra Chaudhry MMS leak: Pakistani model's private videos resurface online AJR

Samra Chaudhry MMS leak: Pakistani model's private videos resurface online

Who was Shobitha Shivanna? Kannada actress found dead by suicide at Hyderabad vkp

Who was Shobitha Shivanna? Kannada actress found dead by suicide in Hyderabad

I realise it's time to....', Vikrant Massey announces SHOCKING retirement from acting? Know here ATG

'I realise it's time to....', Vikrant Massey announces SHOCKING retirement from acting? Know here

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan confronts Karan Veer Mehra on his overly nice persona [WATCH] ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan confronts Karan Veer Mehra on his overly nice persona [WATCH]

Dua Lipa performs mashup of Levitating Woh Ladki Jo Suhana Khan Radhika Ambani attend concert WATCH

Dua Lipa performs mashup of 'Levitating', 'Woh Ladki Jo'; Suhana Khan, Radhika Ambani attend concert | WATCH

Recent Stories

Post office fixed deposit: Calculate returns on FD investment, interest rates, & more dmn

Post office fixed deposit: Calculate returns on FD investment, interest rates, & more

Samra Chaudhry MMS leak: Pakistani model's private videos resurface online AJR

Samra Chaudhry MMS leak: Pakistani model's private videos resurface online

Aadhaar Card UPDATE 2024: Last chance to update card for free; Check deadline, other details ATG

Aadhaar Card UPDATE 2024: Last chance to update card for free; Check deadline, other details

Gold price DROPS on December 2: Check 22k, 24k rate for TODAY ATG

Gold price DROPS on December 2: Check 22k, 24k rate for TODAY

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil's jaw-dropping salaries Revealed; Check anr

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil's jaw-dropping salaries REVEALED; Check

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon