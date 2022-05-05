Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manju Warrier files complaint against Sanal Kumar Sasidharan; Mollywood filmmaker arrested

    Mollywood filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has reportedly been arrested by the cops.

    Mumbai, First Published May 5, 2022, 2:32 PM IST

    Acting on a complaint filed by Manju Warrier, the Kochi police on Thursday arrested Malayalam director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, reportedly. Warrier had lodged a complaint at Kochi’s Elamakkara Police station, citing that Sasidharan was trying to defame and blackmail the actress via his social media posts. 

    As per media reports, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan was arrested by the police on Thursday morning from Parassala, Thiruvananthapuram. The filmmaker also did a Facebook live video to show the dramatic events that unfolded before the cops arrested him.

    Sanal Kumar Sasidharan is a critically acclaimed filmmaker in the Malayalam film industry. He and the complainant, Manju Warrier, have together worked on the film ‘Kayattam’. The Malayalam director, recently, made several serious allegations on social media. He alleged that Manju Warrier’s life is in danger.

    Early this week, The Mollywood director had taken to social media to put up a post that read: “Very Serious: Actress’s life is in danger. It has been four days since I posted on social media that the life of famous Malayalam actress Manju Warrier is in danger, and she is in the custody of some people with vested interests. I posted the names of her managers Bineesh Chandran and Binu Nair and the reasons why I believe she is in detention. But so far neither Manju Warrier nor anyone else concerned has responded. Manju Warrier's silence reinforces my suspicion."

    "Yesterday I sent an email to @wcc_cinema wcc, organisation working for gender equality in Malayalam cinema. They, too, remain silent on the matter. When I say this on social media today, many people try to see this very serious issue as a joke. It is frightening that the mainstream media in Kerala is trying to pretend that it has not seen this issue. Since the issue I have raised is about the life and liberty of a nationally acclaimed film actress, I would like the national media to take this issue seriously (sic).”

    Last Updated May 5, 2022, 2:32 PM IST
