    RIP KPAC Lalitha: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Keerthy Suresh to Manju Warrier, celebs mourn Malayalam actor's death

    KPAC Lalitha passed away into ages on Tuesday. The 74-year-old veteran Malayalam actor was suffering from poor health for the last few months.

    Mumbai, First Published Feb 23, 2022, 8:00 AM IST
    Malayalam veteran actor KPAC Lalitha breathed her last in Kochi, Kerala on late Tuesday night, just three days before the actor’s 74th birthday. She was suffering from poor health for the last few months.

    KPAC Lalitha’s acting career began much early, at the age of 10 when she acted in her first play. She later joined Kerala People’s Arts Club (KPAC), a prominent drama troupe of the state.

    It was after her association with the drama troupe that she got her stage name ‘KPAC Lalitha’. It happened so that when Lalitha started acting in the film industry, KPAC was added before her name, so that she could be differentiated from another actress by the same name. That is how Lalitha became KPAC Lalitha.

    KPAC Lalitha worked in over 550 films throughout, bagging two national awards and numerous Kerala state awards. She was one of the most beloved actresses in the Malayalam film industry. She was also made the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy’s chairperson in the year 2016.

    Condolences for KPAC Lalitha’s passing away started pouring soon after the sad news of her demise was made to the fore. From politicians to actors and fans, condolence messages are being put out on social media.

    Those who mourned the death of KPAC Lalitha included actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier and more. Kerala’s Chief Minister CM Pinarayi Vijayan also condoled her death. In his message, he spoke about how the veteran actor has worked with generations of actors and will always be “etched in the minds of all”.

    KPAC Lalitha was the wife of renowned director Bharatan. She began her career in the year 1978. She showed her witty side and splendid acting skills in films such as ‘Akare Akare Akare’ and ‘Manichithrathazhu’.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Madhubala death anniversary: Dilip Kumar to Kishore Kumar, 7 men the actress was linked with

    Karnataka mourns the shocking demise of RJ Rachana at the age of 39

    Who is RJ Rachana? 39-year-old succumbs to heart attack

    After Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra loses his beloved partner; read his heartbreaking note

    Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev claims he’s not fraud; says Netflix movie not made on facts

    Russia-Ukraine flare-up explained Why Kyiv could be the new Berlin

    Russia-Ukraine flare-up: Why Kyiv could be 'the new Berlin'

    UP Election 2022 Polling percentage voting update key candidates seats gcw

    UP Election 2022: Voting underway on 59 seats across 9 districts

    Madhubala death anniversary: Dilip Kumar to Kishore Kumar, 7 men the actress was linked with

    Are you sleepy and low on energy all day long? Here are 5 tips to beat lethargy RCB

    Are you sleepy and low on energy all day long? Here are 5 tips to beat lethargy

    Manchester United to battle Real Madrid for Mauricio Pochettino?-ayh

    Manchester United to battle Real Madrid for Mauricio Pochettino?

    Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022: Celebrations erupt at DMK headquarters in Chennai

    Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022: Celebrations erupt at DMK HQ in Chennai

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs OFC: Odisha is trying to keep up the mood - Kino Garcia on Bengaluru defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha is trying to keep up the mood - Kino Garcia on Bengaluru defeat

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs OFC: It's essential for Bengaluru to still be in the race - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Odisha win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's essential for Bengaluru to still be in the race - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Odisha win

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 97): Bengaluru surpasses Odisha 2-1 to stay alive for semis-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 97): Bengaluru surpasses Odisha 2-1 to stay alive for semis

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results keys missing in counting centres

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results: Curious case of the missing keys

