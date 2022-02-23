RIP KPAC Lalitha: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Keerthy Suresh to Manju Warrier, celebs mourn Malayalam actor's death

KPAC Lalitha passed away into ages on Tuesday. The 74-year-old veteran Malayalam actor was suffering from poor health for the last few months.

Malayalam veteran actor KPAC Lalitha breathed her last in Kochi, Kerala on late Tuesday night, just three days before the actor’s 74th birthday. She was suffering from poor health for the last few months.

KPAC Lalitha’s acting career began much early, at the age of 10 when she acted in her first play. She later joined Kerala People’s Arts Club (KPAC), a prominent drama troupe of the state.

It was after her association with the drama troupe that she got her stage name ‘KPAC Lalitha’. It happened so that when Lalitha started acting in the film industry, KPAC was added before her name, so that she could be differentiated from another actress by the same name. That is how Lalitha became KPAC Lalitha.

KPAC Lalitha worked in over 550 films throughout, bagging two national awards and numerous Kerala state awards. She was one of the most beloved actresses in the Malayalam film industry. She was also made the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy’s chairperson in the year 2016.

Condolences for KPAC Lalitha’s passing away started pouring soon after the sad news of her demise was made to the fore. From politicians to actors and fans, condolence messages are being put out on social media.

Those who mourned the death of KPAC Lalitha included actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier and more. Kerala’s Chief Minister CM Pinarayi Vijayan also condoled her death. In his message, he spoke about how the veteran actor has worked with generations of actors and will always be “etched in the minds of all”.

KPAC Lalitha was the wife of renowned director Bharatan. She began her career in the year 1978. She showed her witty side and splendid acting skills in films such as ‘Akare Akare Akare’ and ‘Manichithrathazhu’.