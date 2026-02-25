Fitness enthusiast Soha Ali Khan shared a video of her intense mid-week workout, focusing on core-strengthening exercises. She posted the clip on Instagram with the caption 'Mid-week workout? ABSolutely!!' to motivate her fans.

Actor Soha Ali Khan, who is an absolute fitness enthusiast, just served some serious mid-week motivation for her fans, and this time, it's all about pushing through the blues with a power-packed workout. Known for her disciplined routine and inspiring fitness posts, Soha often gives fans a glimpse into her intense training sessions. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to share snippets from her latest workout, proving that there's no excuse to skip a session, even in the middle of a hectic week.

The video shows Soha focused and determined as she powers through core-strengthening exercises. Along with the video, the actress added a caption that read, Mid-week workout? ABSolutely!! #coretraining #workout. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DVK8QoejOeO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

A Family Committed to Fitness

Fitness, it seems, runs in the family. Her husband, actor-director Kunal Kemmu, is equally committed to staying in shape. Last year, in a conversation with ANI, Kemmu opened up about how working out has become more than just a routine, it's a way of life. "Well, it's become a part of our lifestyle. Honestly, a lot of people ask me sometimes, when I'm lifting very heavy weights, 'What are you training for?' And I'm like, 'I'm not really training for anything. I'm training for myself. I do that because of that,'" Kemmu said.

Soha and Kunal's Journey Together

Soha, daughter of former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, married Kunal on January 25, 2015. The couple recently celebrated 11 years of togetherness and are parents to daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, born in September 2017.