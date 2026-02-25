Actor Saiyami Kher voiced concern over Mumbai's rising air pollution, comparing it to the pandemic. She described her daily life being altered, calling it 'dystopian' to wear a mask for her runs, which she now does on a treadmill.

Actor Saiyami Kher raised an alarm about the rising air pollution in Mumbai, sharing that the worsening air quality has drastically changed her daily life. She also compared the situation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Saiyami Kher Calls Mumbai Air Quality 'Dystopian'

On Tuesday evening, the actress took to her X account to share a picture of herself standing by the beach while wearing a mask. In her long note, she spoke about how running by the sea at Carter Road had been a part of her life for years. She also added that she began running a decade ago and enjoyed the fresh ocean breeze every morning. Now, however, it felt "dystopian" to wear a mask before going for a run. "Every morning, I'd find myself on Carter Road, chasing the ocean breeze. That wind is what made me fall in love with this city and running. I want to feel it again. And dystopian as it is, I put on a mask before lacing my shoes. It took me back to the pandemic. Except there's no virus in the air endangering our lives. The air itself could kill us. I never imagined a day when the very thing we breathe to survive would become a luxury," she wrote.

'Pollution is undoing what years of discipline built'

"My doors and windows stay shut. I bought an air purifier. I moved my runs to a treadmill, staring at a wall instead of the sea. And it still isn't enough. Running is the thing that keeps me whole. It clears my head. It heals something in me that nothing else reaches. But now the act I built my life around feels like it's quietly destroying me. Pollution is undoing what years of discipline, sweat, and devotion built, one breath at a time," she added.

Government Taking Measures

Earlier, Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Gopinath Munde spoke about the issue, adding that the government is taking measures to monitor pollution. "Pollution is not just an issue for Mumbai, but for the entire country and the world... We monitor pollution daily and take immediate action wherever it seems harmful. No area is dangerous; there may be areas with higher density, and we pay more attention there...," Munde told ANI. (ANI)