The monsoon brought 'Kesarinalli Ondu Dina' to Ullal near Mangaluru, where people of all ages stepped into muddy fields to play traditional games, celebrating coastal Karnataka's culture and taking a break from social media.

A Monsoon Tradition in Coastal Karnataka Also known as 'Kesard Onji Dina' in Tulu, the event is a popular monsoon tradition in coastal Karnataka, especially in areas around Mangaluru and Udupi. It is usually held during the traditional rainy month of Aati, which falls between mid-July and mid-August.The celebration takes place in a slushy farming field before paddy plantation begins. People participate in games such as muddy running races, Kabbadi, volleyball, tug of war and pot-breaking competitions. The event also aims to keep rural traditions alive and help younger people connect with the farming culture and way of life of coastal Karnataka. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The monsoon brought a different kind of celebration to Ullal near Mangaluru as people of all age groups stepped into the mud to take part in traditional games during the 'Kesarinalli Ondu Dina' event.The event, which means 'A Day in Slushy Water', was held under the auspices of the Ullal Shree Cheerumba Bhagavathi Temple. Participants gathered at a freshly ploughed agricultural field and took part in various games while enjoying the rain and the muddy ground.Speaking to ANI, participant Dhanya said the event gave people a chance to celebrate their culture while staying away from their usual social media routine. "This is a special occasion for all of us as we are here today to celebrate our culture and everything... Everyone is so happy and off social media, enjoying the culture..."Also known as 'Kesard Onji Dina' in Tulu, the event is a popular monsoon tradition in coastal Karnataka, especially in areas around Mangaluru and Udupi. It is usually held during the traditional rainy month of Aati, which falls between mid-July and mid-August.The celebration takes place in a slushy farming field before paddy plantation begins. People participate in games such as muddy running races, Kabbadi, volleyball, tug of war and pot-breaking competitions. The event also aims to keep rural traditions alive and help younger people connect with the farming culture and way of life of coastal Karnataka. (ANI)