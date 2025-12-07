Jithin K Jose’s ‘Kalamkaval’ is creating strong buzz at the box office. The film’s unique role reversal, featuring Mammootty as the antagonist and Vinayakan as the protagonist, has captured major audience attention.

Mammootty continues to amaze audiences with his bold character choices, often stepping into roles many superstars would avoid. His latest film Kalamkaval strengthens this reputation, with the megastar taking on the role of the antagonist, Stanley. While Vinayakan shines as the protagonist Jayakrishnan (Nath), Mammootty’s commanding performance as the villain is undoubtedly the biggest highlight of the film. The unexpected role reversal between the two powerhouse actors has become a major talking point among viewers.

Just two days after its release, Kalamkaval is witnessing an impressive run at the box office. The film opened strongly, collecting ₹15.7 crore worldwide on Day 1, and is now inching toward the ₹50-crore club milestone. With excellent advance bookings and a strong weekend trend, the film shows no signs of slowing down.

Now on its third day, the film is enjoying packed shows across multiple regions. Adding to the excitement, Mammootty Kampany revealed the number of tickets sold within the last 24 hours: a massive 176,000 (176.08K) tickets, and that too only from BookMyShow. The film is currently trending on the ticketing platform, indicating its soaring popularity.

To match the demand, more than 275 late-night shows of Kalamkaval were organized yesterday alone, further boosting its theatrical footprint.

Directed by Jithin K Jose, the film is distributed by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films. Notably, Kalamkaval also marks the seventh production venture of Mammootty Kampany, adding another milestone to the actor’s illustrious journey.

With powerful performances, strong word-of-mouth, and record-breaking bookings, Kalamkaval is well on its way to becoming one of the biggest hits in recent Malayalam cinema.