    Mammootty starrer Kannur Squad OTT rights bagged by THIS platform; Read

    Mammootty starrer Kannur Squad OTT rights has been acquired by Disney Hotstar. The movie will be released on fifth week after release.

    Mammootty starrer Kannur Squad OTT rights bagged by THIS platform; Read rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 28, 2023, 2:21 PM IST

    Mammootty's new film, Kannur Squad, hit theatres on September 28 and has become a huge blockbuster. Despite arriving without much hype, the film broke collection records globally. As per new reports, the OTT release of the Kannur squad will be released on the fifth week after release.

    Disney Hotstar has acquired the streaming rights to the Mammootty film, which will be released in November. It is clear from the report shared by trade analysts on social media that the Kannur squad earned a total of Rs 82.95 crore globally. 

    The official report of Kannur Squad's total collection globally was released by the makers of the film on Monday, October 16). The makers of Kannur Squad, MammoottyKampany, said that the film earned a total of Rs 75 crore.

    'Kannur Squad' emerges as a gripping crime thriller that capitalises on Mammootty's exceptional acting talent. The trailer kicks off with a striking aerial view of the enchanting Kannur district in Kerala, immediately setting the stage for what appears to be a highly immersive and enthralling cinematic journey.

    Kishore, Vijayaraghavan, Rony David Raj, Azeez Nedumangad, and Shabareesh Varma play vital roles in this film. The film will be distributed under the banner of Dulquer Salman's production house, Wayfarer Film.

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2023, 2:21 PM IST
