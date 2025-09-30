Mammootty is making his return to cinema after a hiatus. This marks his first time in front of the camera in seven months, having traveled from Chennai to Hyderabad for the shoot.

Thiruvananthapuram: After a seven-month hiatus, Mammootty is making his much-anticipated return to films. The superstar personally drove to Chennai airport to catch a flight to Hyderabad, where he will join the shoot of the multi-starrer movie “Patriot”, directed by Mahesh Narayanan. Fans are particularly excited as the film reunites Mammootty with Mohanlal on screen after several years. Mammootty's next theatrical release Kalamkaval is a thriller directed by debutant Jithin K Jose. The film co-stars Vinayakan, and interestingly, Mammootty himself has taken on the mantle of producer under his banner, Mammootty Kampany.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Star-Studded Cast

The star-studded cast for Patriot also includes Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil, and Kunchacko Boban in prominent roles. Cinematography is being handled by acclaimed Bollywood cinematographer Manush Nandan, and the film is produced by Anto Joseph under the Anto Joseph Film Company, with C R Salim and Subhash George as co-producers. Executive producers are Rajesh Krishna and C V Sarathi.

The production team features Joseph Nellickal on production design, Ranjith Ambady in makeup, Dhanya Balakrishnan on costumes, Linu Antony as chief associate director, and Phantom Praveen as associate director. Shooting is taking place across multiple locations, including Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi, Azerbaijan, Thailand, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Kolli Hills. The upcoming Hyderabad schedule is expected to showcase key scenes featuring Mammootty and Mohanlal, heightening anticipation for the long-awaited reunion. Even during his break, Mammootty remained involved in the project, reviewing edits and contributing to the film’s progress.