Malayalam action-comedy Chatha Pacha – Ring of Rowdies will release worldwide on January 22, 2026. Directed by Advaith Nair, the film is set in an underground wrestling club and has sparked buzz over a possible Mammootty cameo as a wrestling coach.

The global release date for Chatha Pacha – Ring of Rowdies, Malayalam cinema's first full-length WWE-style action-comedy, has been officially announced. The film is set to hit theaters worldwide on January 22, 2026. Directed by newcomer Advaith Nair, this movie is inspired by the globally popular WWE wrestling and its famous characters.

The film is produced by Reel World Entertainment, a production company formed by Trans World Group and Lensman Group. Ramesh, Rithesh Ramakrishnan, and Shihan Shoukath are partners in this venture, along with S. George and Sunil Singh. The movie will be distributed in Kerala theaters by Wayfarer Films, led by Dulquer Salmaan.

Cast and Mammootty Cameo Buzz

Arjun Ashokan plays the lead role, with Roshan Mathew, Ishan Shoukath (of Marco fame), and Vishakh Nair in other key roles. There have been rumors that megastar Mammootty will make a guest appearance in the film.

Now, with the release of the new poster announcing the release date, the crew has given special prominence to the letter “M” in the design, which has excited Mammootty fans and movie lovers. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what kind of character he will play and in what unique look he will be presented in this film.

Characters and Music Highlights

The character posters of Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, and Vishakh Nair, who play the main roles, were released earlier and received great audience attention. Arjun Ashokan appears as the character Loco Lobo, while Roshan Mathew plays Vetri. Vishakh Nair portrays a character named Cherian. All three characters are presented in unique looks never seen before.

Recently, the film's title track was released and garnered massive attention. The Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy team is making their Malayalam debut with this film's music. The title track is sung by Shankar Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan, and Fejo. T-Series has acquired the music rights for the film.

The film's teaser was also released earlier. The teaser hinted that massive wrestling action sequences will be the highlight of the movie. Set against the backdrop of an underground WWE-style wrestling club in Fort Kochi, the film is expected to be a new action-comedy experience in Malayalam cinema.

Siddique, Lakshmi Menon, Manoj K Jayan, Khalid Al Ameri, Raffi, Tesni Khan, Muthumani, Carmen S Mathew, Darthagnan Sabu, Vaishnav Biju, Shyam Prakash, Krishnan Nambiar, Minon, Sarin Shihab, Vedika Sreekumar, Orhan, Alvin Mukund, Archith Abhilash, Tosh & Thoj Christy, and Ashley Isaac Abraham are the other stars in the film.

The film is planned for release in over 115 countries. The team is organizing this massive release in collaboration with the global distribution company, The Plot Pictures. The film, which is being prepared for a pan-Indian release, has its North Indian distribution rights acquired by the Bollywood giant Dharma Productions. This is also the first Malayalam film they are distributing. Mythri Movie Makers will distribute the film in the Telugu states, while PVR Inox Pictures will bring it to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The film will have a global release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Cinematography - Anand C. Chandran, Additional Cinematography - Jomon T. John, Sudeep Elamon, Editing - Praveen Prabhakar, Action - Kalai Kingson, Costume Design - Melvy, Makeup - Ronex Xavier, Background Score - Mujeeb Majeed, Lyrics - Sanup Thykoodam, Executive Producers - George S, Line Producer - Sunil Singh, Art - Sunil Das, Sound Design - Sankaran A S, K C Sidharthan, Sound Mix - Aravind Menon, Production Controller - Prashanth Narayanan, Chief Associate Directors - Areesh Aslam, Jibin John, Still Photography - Arjun Kallingal, Colorist - Sreek Warrior, Publicity Design - Yellowtooths, Visual Effects - Vishwa FX, DI - Color Planet Studios, Animations - Yunoions, Multilingual Dubbing Director - RP Bala (RP Studios), Merchandise Partner - Full Filmy, PRO - Vaisakh Vadakkeveed, Jinu Anilkumar, Digital Marketing – Obscura Entertainment.