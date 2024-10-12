Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mallika Sherawat reveals: THIS director called her a slut for doing Murder, Top actors shamed her too

    Mallika further admitted that, in 2004, the culture was not ready for an actress like her or a movie like Murder.

    Mallika Sherawat reveals: THIS director called her a slut for doing Murder, Top actors shamed her too RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 11:38 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 12, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

    Mallika Sherawat is one of the most talented actresses in the industry. The actress made her mark in the industry alongside Emraan Hashmi in the 2004 romance thriller 'Murder' directed by Anurag Basu. 

    In a recent chat with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Mallika Sherawat revealed several actors slammed her for her role, and even the filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt criticized her and called her a 'slut'. 

    “Murder gave me stardom, but most importantly, it gave me economic independence,” Mallika shared. “For me, winning awards was never the goal. What mattered was being able to live life on my own terms and make decisions, regardless of whether they were right or wrong. Fame is just a byproduct.”

    Mallika explained how people started treating her differently after working in Murder. She said, “Murder changed everything. Suddenly, everyone recognized me, and their attitude toward me shifted. Fame back then was much bigger."

    “In the early 2000s, I carved out a space for myself, but today’s newcomers have to deal with a different reality. No matter how big a hit a film is, it fades from memory within two weeks because of the tsunami of content," she added. 

    Mallika further admitted that, in 2004, the culture was not ready for an actress like her or a movie like Murder. She said, “The culture wasn’t ready for me back then, and it wasn’t ready for Murder either. Only now has Bollywood caught up to where I was in 2004."

    She added, “At that time, actresses were expected to follow a certain code of conduct. They were shy, while I was unapologetic. With Murder, a femme fatale was introduced.”

    Mallika also opened up about several actors in the industry shaming her. She said, “There are some big-name actresses in Bollywood whose names I won’t take, but they were condescending to my face." She talked about this with her mentor Mahesh Bhatt. “I ran to him crying, and he told me, ‘So many sluts in Bollywood, one more won’t matter.’ There was so much slut-shaming. They wanted to make me feel ashamed of the bold scenes I did.”

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena calls out Chaahat Pandey for throwing food, says,'Tu Jaha Se Aati Hai..' NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: Vivian DSena calls out Chaahat Pandey for throwing food, says,'Tu Jaha Se Aati Hai..'

    Kerala: Police file case against actors Swasika, Beena Antony, and Manoj for insulting modesty of woman dmn

    Kerala: Police file case against actors Swasika, Beena Antony, and Manoj for insulting modesty of woman

    Did you know THIS actor adopted an elephant in Raha's name? Alia Bhatt reveals all RTM

    Did you know THIS actor adopted an elephant in Raha’s name? Alia Bhatt reveals all

    AR Rahman endorses Kamala Harris in presidential campaign, records 30-minute performance to support her dmn

    AR Rahman endorses Kamala Harris' presidential campaign, records 30-minute performance to support her

    Bigg Boss 18: Gunaratna Sadavarte denies going to jail, 'I will not go..' NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: Gunaratna Sadavarte denies going to jail, 'I will not go..'

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena calls out Chaahat Pandey for throwing food, says,'Tu Jaha Se Aati Hai..' NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: Vivian DSena calls out Chaahat Pandey for throwing food, says,'Tu Jaha Se Aati Hai..'

    Mumbai woman shares horrifying ordeal of male co-passenger groping her breast during auto ride, sparks outrage shk

    Mumbai woman shares horrifying ordeal of male co-passenger groping her breast during auto ride, sparks outrage

    When Nagarjuna compared this star hero to the Amitabh Bachchan of today! NTI

    When Nagarjuna compared this star hero to the Amitabh Bachchan of today!

    Dussehra 2024 traffic update: Avoid THESE roads in Mumbai, Noida during festivities AJR

    Dussehra 2024 traffic update: Avoid THESE roads in Mumbai, Noida during festivities

    Hardik Pandya net worth: Know about his assets, income and more NTI

    Hardik Pandya net worth: Know about his assets, income and more

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon