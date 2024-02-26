Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Malayalam survival thriller 'Manjummel Boys' flies high on first Sunday; Check box office report

    'Manjummel Boys', directed by Chidambaram continues to dominate the box office in Kerala. The film's domestic box office collection has reached Rs 15.50 crores. The film was released on February 22, 2024.

    Malayalam survival thriller flick 'Manjummel Boys' has been dominating the box office ever since its release on February 22. The film was written and directed by Chidambaram, known for his work in 'Jan.E.Man,'  and produced by  Babu Shahir, Soubin Shahir, and Shawn Antony for Parava Films (in their debut production). The story based on true events garnered huge reviews outside Kerala, and according to the box office figures, the film performed well at the box office on its first Sunday (Feb 25). 

    Manjummel Boys has reportedly made the greatest Malayalam movie collection in a single day—not on the day of release, according to data from Sacnilk.com. The film grossed Rs 4.70 crores on its 4th day of release at the domestic box office on Sunday, according to Box Office Tracker. With this, the film's domestic box office collection has reached Rs 15.50 crores. Manjummel Boys collected more than Rs 26 crore in three days globally. With this, it is clear that the film will cross Rs 30 crores in four days. 

    The film's Malayalam occupancy on Sunday was 71.02 per cent. Manjummel Boys is one of the recent films that has consistently maintained 70% occupancy. 

    The film stars an ensemble cast led by Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu. The music was composed by Sushin Shyam.

    The story, based on a true incident, revolves around a group of friends whose vacation takes an unexpected turn when one of them gets trapped inside the Guna Cave located in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu.  The 1991 Kamal Haasan starrer Gunaa was shot at the cave, earning it the nickname Gunaa Cave.
     

