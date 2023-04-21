Malayalam superstar Mammootty's mother Fathima Ismail passes away at 93

Malayalam star Mammootty's mother, Fathima Ismail, passed away on Friday (April 21). Fathima was 93-year-old died in the early hours of Friday in a private hospital in Kochi. She was afflicted with an age-related ailment.

According to reports, her funeral would be held at 3 pm. at her home in Chempu, Kottayam. Fathima is survived by her children, including Mammootty, Ibrahim Kutty, Zakariah, Ameena, Sauda, and Shafina. Following his death, numerous Malayalam celebs flocked to their social media accounts to express their respects.

Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter and broke the news to the world. He wrote, "Spoke to ⁦@mammukka⁩ this morning to express my sincere condolences on the passing of his mother. As I have grown older I have become much closer to my own mother, & I am aware of the preciousness of this irreplaceable bond. May he find the peace of mind to cope w/his loss.

About Fathima Ismail:

Ismail was well-known in her hamlet of Chembu, in Kochi, for her lady-next-door persona. The last rituals will take place in the evening at the Chembu Muslim Jamath Mosque.

