    Malayalam stars Tovino Thomas, Aparna Balamurali and more support protesting wrestlers; here's what they said

    Mollywood celebs Tovino Thomas, Aparna Balamurali, and Anjali Menon have all shown their support for the wrestlers who have been on protesting for several weeks. Wrestlers accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment.

    First Published May 31, 2023, 3:53 PM IST

    Wrestlers have been protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, after accusing him of sexually abusing female athletes.

    Tovino Thomas took to social media and expressed his support for Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and other Indian wrestlers. Aparna Balamurali, an actress and filmmaker Anjali Menon have both shown their support. Thomas is currently enjoying the success of his new film, 2018. The film is about the Kerala floods of 2018, which devastated the state.

    Tovino is recognised for expressing his thoughts on current events. He just turned to Instagram to express his support for the protesting wrestlers. His tweet read, "They should be heard & their demands should be considered .Keep aside their achievements and accolades , but there is a justice that each and every citizen of this nation deserves and that justice should not be delayed , never be denied ! Jai Hind (sic)."

    Aparna Balamurali took to Instagram stories and wrote, "Heartbreaking to see our champions being treated like this #Justicedelayedisjusticedenied (Sic)."

    Director Anjali Menon took to Instagram and wrote, "“The measure of a society lies in how it treats its women.” It is heartbreaking to see the country’s top wrestlers being subjected to such humiliation. Each of these women have attained glory after great struggle and deserve the justice they seek. Great to see Olympic Gold winner Abhinav Bindra stand by them and say - “It's high time we establish independent safeguarding measures across sporting organisations. We must ensure that if such situations arise, they are dealt with utmost sensitivity and respect. Every athlete deserves a safe and empowering environment.” Hope it inspires the many sporting heroes we have worshipped as a country, to come forward and use their privilege to help their cause. #wrestlersprotest (sic)."

    Filmmaker Pa Ranjith said that protesting Indian wrestlers have been treated without respect. He demanded Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's removal from WFI.

    On Tuesday, he tweeted, “Condemnations against the manhandling of peacefully protesting Sakshi Malik and other Wrestling Olympians and World Championship at the wrestlers' protest against sexual harassment by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Wrestling Federation Chairman and BJP MP (sic)."

    He further wrote, “The champions, who unfurled the India’s tricolour flag at world championship have been treated without any dignity and respect. It is a disgrace that the government has neither responded to the protest nor to their decision of the champions immersing their medals river water (sic).”

    He said, “In solidarity with wrestlers protest, I demand the immediate removal of Singh from his post as Chairman of WFI and MP and lawful action against Singh.”

    Likewise, many other South Indian stars have expressed their support and spoken about the ongoing issue.

    Last Updated May 31, 2023, 4:06 PM IST
