Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Malayalam movie Manjummel Boys creates history; enters into Rs 200 crore club globally

    The Malayalam movie Manjummel Boys' starring Soubin, Sreenath Bhasi entered into Rs 200 crore club globally. The movie was released on February 22 and was directed by Chidambaram.

    Malayalam movie Manjummel Boys creates history; enters into Rs 200 crore club globally rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 3:24 PM IST

    Malayalam survival thriller flick 'Manjummel Boys' has achieved historic feet in the Malayalam industry so far. The movie has entered into a Rs 200 crore club globally. The movie has been dominating the box office ever since its release on February 22. The film was written and directed by Chidambaram, known for his work in 'Jan.E.Man,'  and produced by  Babu Shahir, Soubin Shahir, and Shawn Antony for Parava Films (in their debut production). 

    The movie has earned more than Rs 50 crore in Tamil Nadu. This is the first time, a film from Malayalam has achieved such an achievement outside Kerala. As per the latest reports, the movie has earned around Rs 11 crore from Karnataka.

    The film stars an ensemble cast led by Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu. The music was composed by Sushin Shyam.

    The story, based on a true incident, revolves around a group of friends whose vacation takes an unexpected turn when one of them gets trapped inside the Guna Cave located in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu.  The 1991 Kamal Haasan starrer Gunaa was shot at the cave, earning it the nickname Gunaa Cave.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 3:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vedaa Teaser Out: John Abraham confronts against Abhishek Banerjee in action thriller showdown NIR

    Vedaa Teaser Out: John Abraham confronts against Abhishek Banerjee in action thriller showdown

    Who is Jung Joon Young? K-Pop Star freed after 5 years in prison; Read more ATG

    Who is Jung Joon Young? K-Pop Star freed after 5 years in prison; Read more

    Thalapathy Vijay's car damaged amid huge fan turnout in Kerala; WATCH rkn

    Thalapathy Vijay's car damaged amid huge fan turnout in Kerala; WATCH

    I drove myself back..', Farhan Akhtar recalls getting dumped by his girlfriend while on a trip to Goa ATG

    'I drove myself back..', Farhan Akhtar recalls getting dumped by his girlfriend while on a trip to Goa

    Elvish Yadav's mother in tears as Youtuber gets arrested in snake venom case; Aly Goni expresses sympathy [WATCH] ATG

    Elvish Yadav's mother in tears as Youtuber gets arrested in snake venom case [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    India s former Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, joins BJP gcw

    BREAKING: India's former Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, joins BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams 'those who mocked cashless economy' anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams 'those who mocked cashless economy'

    Sita Soren former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren sister in law joins BJP gcw

    Sita Soren, former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s sister-in-law, joins BJP

    Viral video: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai responds with warmth to child's innocent call (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai responds with warmth to child's innocent call (WATCH)

    Best homemade body scrubs and exfoliators for all skin rkn

    Best homemade body scrubs and exfoliators for all skin

    Recent Videos

    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH) snt

    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon