Malayalam actress Lissy celebrates Onam with family, shares pictures of her feast and Athapookalam (Video)

Lissy shared pictures from her Onam celebrations and the beautiful Athapookalam. She also posted photos of their grand Onam feast that she shared with children Kalyani, Sidharth, and his wife Merlin Bast.

We all want to know how our favourite stars are celebrating Onam. Lissy went the traditional way and had a wonderful day with her children. "As Kerala welcomes our dear King, I wish you all an Onam, filled with Happiness and Joy ! My heartfelt Onashamsakal !! ❤️!" the actor captioned a photo of herself seated next to a charming Athapookalam dressed in a gorgeous embroidered Kasavu sari.

"Onam greetings from the bottom of my heart!!" She also uploaded photos of their wonderful Onam celebration with their children Kalyani, Sidharth, and his wife Merlin Bast.

Lissy became a popular name in the 1980s because of Priyadarshan's hit movies. She made her acting debut at 16 in 'Odaruthammava Alariyum.' She appeared in several of Priyadarshan's blockbusters. The couple married in 1990 and divorced in 2014. They announced their split publicly in 2015, to the surprise of their friends. Though they did not reveal the grounds for their divorce, they did indicate their distressed emotional condition in several interviews. Despite Suresh Kumar and Mohanlal's efforts to persuade them otherwise, they proceeded with the divorce.

However, they are frequently seen together at the children's professional milestones. Sidharth alias Chandu attended a graphics design school from the US and joined as the VFX designer of 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham'. He received the National Award. Merlin, his wife, is a Visual Effects Producer.