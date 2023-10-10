Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Malayalam actress Honey Rose gets first digital golden visa in Dubai

    The Malayalam-famous actress, Honey Rose has acquired the first Dubai Golden Visa on a USB chip in her Digital Business Wallet.

    Malayalam actress Honey Rose gets first digital golden visa in Dubai
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

    The Malayalam-famous actress, Honey Rose has acquired the first Dubai Golden Visa on a USB chip in her Digital Business Wallet. The star received a 10-year golden visa to the UAE from CEO Iqbal Marconi at ECH Digital, a leading government service provider in Dubai.

    The visa version that was previously printed on the passport has been completely discontinued. In the new digital business wallet, apart from the golden visa, all the digital documents, including Emirates IDs, residence visas, and passports of individuals, are available in a single business wallet.

    The UAE Golden Visa gives foreigners the right to live in the country for ten years, with the possibility of renewing it. The applicants can bring family members and domestic helpers with them.

    Earlier, ECH Digital in Dubai has awarded the  highest number of golden visas to Indian film stars.

    Honey Rose is the favourite star of Kerala . Honey Rose came to the silver screen with the Malayalam movie 'Boy Friend'. Apart from Malayalam, the actress has also made her presence known in other language films. 

    Meanwhile, the motion poster of Honey Rose starrer 'Teri Meri' was released on September 19. This eagerly awaited movie is scheduled to commence filming in January 2024.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
