Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malayalam actress Anicka Vikhraman claims ex-boyfriend Anoop Pillai assaulted her; pictures go viral

    Anicka Vikhraman alleged that her ex-boyfriend Anoop Pillai used to beat her up. She claimed he abused her mentally and physically for several years.

    Malayalam actress Anicka Vikhraman claims ex-boyfriend Anoop Pillai assaulted her; pictures go viral RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 1:14 PM IST

    South actress Anicka Vikhraman has accused her ex-boyfriend of physically abusing her. On social media, the actor has also posted photographs of his injuries. Anicka Vikraman claims that her ex-boyfriend named, Anoop Pillai, assaulted her. According to a note Anikha uploaded on social media, a police report has been filed.

    Anicka took to her Facebook handle and spoke out every detail of their relationship and abuse. 

    Anoop Pillai has been mentally and physically torturing her for years. In her social media post, the actress said, "I filed a complaint with the Bangalore police after he harassed me for the second time. First he beat me in Chennai. That day he cried and begged me to leave the incident. I was stupid. When I repeated it for the second time, I lodged a complaint, but he paid the policemen and trapped me. He continued beating him, assuming the police were with him."

    May be an image of 1 person and text that says 'You blocked this contact. Tap to unblock. You unblocked this contact 7:02 PM Anyways u don't give a fuck 7:03 PM am really sorry from the bottom of my heart 7:08 PM never thought it will again come to this 7:08 PM'

    Anicka Vikhraman's Facebook post: 
    She posted pictures on Facebook and wrote, "I was in love with a person named Anoop Pillai. He has abused me mentally and physically for the past few years. Never seen such a man. After doing all this he is scaring me. I never had a bad dream that he would do this to me. The second time I filed a complaint with the police in Bengaluru about him beating me. The first time he beat me in Chennai, he fell at my feet and cried."

    She added, "I then foolishly left. The second time he did this, it was to no avail. Because he managed to pay the police too. He assaulted me with great confidence that the police would ask me to leave the matter alone. I have been cheated on many times in the past few years. So I decided to leave him. But this man was not ready to leave me. We were friends, no doubt about it. He broke my phone. So I couldn't even go to the shoot. Even before that, he was watching all my WhatsApp messages connected to his laptop without my knowledge."

    May be an image of 1 person and indoor

    On March 5, the actress revealed her alleged abusive relationship story with now ex-boyfriend Anoop, and even posted a set of pictures showing her deep and dark bruises. The entire incident came out as shocking news to her fans and followers, who empathized with the actress and demanded stringent action against the accused. 

    She further added, "Inspite of leaving these incidents behind I ve been receiving threatening calls, me and my family is being degraded continuously. The last pic was clicked before my ex boyfriend s attack on me. I was very excited to show my hair cut anyways it's in the past. I ll start posting pics from this week❤️ I have completely recovered now I have started doing shoots hope everything will be fine now onwards." (sic) Anikha complained against Anoop to the cops and an FIR has been registered, as per the information. The investigation is underway.

    May be an image of 1 person

    Who is Anicka Vikhraman? 
    Anicka is a rising Tamil and Malayalam actress who debuted as a female lead in the film 'K'. The actress will appear in the next film 'Enga Pattan Parthiya.' She also had an important role in another movie, Vishamakaran.
     

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2023, 1:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar FIRST movie review: Is Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's film worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar FIRST movie review: Is Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's film worth watching? Read THIS

    Amitabh Bachchan gets injured severely at Project K shoot, actor flew back home vma

    Amitabh Bachchan gets injured severely at Project K shoot, actor flew back home

    Oscars 2023: Rihanna's son is upset that his sibling is going to the Academy Awards and not him; see cute post RBA

    Oscars 2023: Rihanna's son is upset that his sibling is going to the Academy Awards and not him; see cute post

    Paris Fashion Week: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' lovey-dovey pictures go viral (Pictures) RBA

    Paris Fashion Week: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' lovey-dovey pictures go viral; take a look

    Khushbu Sundar to Deepika Padukone: 9 times when celebs spoke up about their sexual abuse experiences vma

    Khushbu Sundar to Deepika Padukone: 9 times when celebs spoke up about their sexual abuse experiences

    Recent Stories

    Chhattisgarh Budget 2023 highlights: Unemployed youth to get Rs 2500 per month under Naveen Yojana AJR

    Chhattisgarh Budget 2023 highlights: Unemployed youth to get Rs 2500 per month under Naveen Yojana

    When is Holi 2023 Netizens confused about festival date memes go viral on social media gcw

    When is Holi 2023? Netizens confused about festival date, memes go viral on social media

    IIT Bombay revises UCEED, CEED 2024 syllabus for design entrance exam; check latest changes - adt

    IIT Bombay revises UCEED, CEED 2024 syllabus for design entrance exam; check latest changes

    PM Modi addresses post-budget Webinar, lauds pharma sector in India for gaining 'unprecedented trust' AJR

    PM Modi addresses post-budget Webinar, lauds pharma sector in India for gaining 'unprecedented trust'

    Holika Dahan 2023: Here are some 'Happy Choti Holi' messages, and wishes to share with your loved ones RBA

    Holika Dahan 2023: Here are some 'Happy Choti Holi' messages, and wishes to share with your loved ones

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon