Malayalam actress Anicka Vikhraman claims ex-boyfriend Anoop Pillai assaulted her; pictures go viral

South actress Anicka Vikhraman has accused her ex-boyfriend of physically abusing her. On social media, the actor has also posted photographs of his injuries. Anicka Vikraman claims that her ex-boyfriend named, Anoop Pillai, assaulted her. According to a note Anikha uploaded on social media, a police report has been filed.

Anicka took to her Facebook handle and spoke out every detail of their relationship and abuse.

Anoop Pillai has been mentally and physically torturing her for years. In her social media post, the actress said, "I filed a complaint with the Bangalore police after he harassed me for the second time. First he beat me in Chennai. That day he cried and begged me to leave the incident. I was stupid. When I repeated it for the second time, I lodged a complaint, but he paid the policemen and trapped me. He continued beating him, assuming the police were with him."

Anicka Vikhraman's Facebook post:

She posted pictures on Facebook and wrote, "I was in love with a person named Anoop Pillai. He has abused me mentally and physically for the past few years. Never seen such a man. After doing all this he is scaring me. I never had a bad dream that he would do this to me. The second time I filed a complaint with the police in Bengaluru about him beating me. The first time he beat me in Chennai, he fell at my feet and cried."

She added, "I then foolishly left. The second time he did this, it was to no avail. Because he managed to pay the police too. He assaulted me with great confidence that the police would ask me to leave the matter alone. I have been cheated on many times in the past few years. So I decided to leave him. But this man was not ready to leave me. We were friends, no doubt about it. He broke my phone. So I couldn't even go to the shoot. Even before that, he was watching all my WhatsApp messages connected to his laptop without my knowledge."

On March 5, the actress revealed her alleged abusive relationship story with now ex-boyfriend Anoop, and even posted a set of pictures showing her deep and dark bruises. The entire incident came out as shocking news to her fans and followers, who empathized with the actress and demanded stringent action against the accused.

She further added, "Inspite of leaving these incidents behind I ve been receiving threatening calls, me and my family is being degraded continuously. The last pic was clicked before my ex boyfriend s attack on me. I was very excited to show my hair cut anyways it's in the past. I ll start posting pics from this week❤️ I have completely recovered now I have started doing shoots hope everything will be fine now onwards." (sic) Anikha complained against Anoop to the cops and an FIR has been registered, as per the information. The investigation is underway.

Who is Anicka Vikhraman?

Anicka is a rising Tamil and Malayalam actress who debuted as a female lead in the film 'K'. The actress will appear in the next film 'Enga Pattan Parthiya.' She also had an important role in another movie, Vishamakaran.

