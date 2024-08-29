Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malayalam actors Jayasurya, Mukesh booked under non-bailable charges over alleged sexual assault

    Actors Jayasurya and Mukesh have been charged with sexual assault following a complaint by a female artist. The development comes after the release of the Hema Committee report that highlighted the exploitation of women in the Malayalam film industry.

    Malayalam actors Jayasurya, Mukesh booked under non-bailable charges over alleged sexual assault anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 8:25 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 8:25 AM IST

    Kochi: Actors Jayasurya and Mukesh face sexual assault charges following a complaint by a female artist in the Malayalam film industry. The Maradu police in Kochi have filed a non-bailable case against MLA Mukesh, while the Cantonment police have charged Jayasurya with non-bailable offenses, including Section IPC 354 (outraging the modesty of women), 354 A (sexual harassment), and 509 (insulting a woman's modesty).

    According to the First Information Report (FIR), actor Jayasurya allegedly sexually assaulted a female colleague during the filming of a movie at the Kerala Secretariat.

    The Maradu police registered a case against Mukesh, who is also a CPM MLA, based on the complaint that the actress was assaulted by offering her membership in AMMA and a chance in the film. The MLA is booked under IPC sections 354 (outraging modesty of women), 509 and 454 (trespassing).

    The complainant raised sexual assault allegations against seven people- Mukesh, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, Edavela Babu, Adv Chandrasekharan, production controllers Vichu and Noble. Maradu police also registered a case against Adv V S Chandrasekharan. 

    On Wednesday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) took the complainant's statement at her apartment in Kochi. DIG Ajitha Beegum and AIG G Poonkuzhali questioned her for approximately 10 hours. Subsequently, the Cantonment police filed a case against Jayasurya. With the SIT now officially documenting complaints and statements, more women are stepping forward with alarming accounts of sexual abuse within the Malayalam film industry.
     


     

