Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malayalam actor-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya gets engaged to Sreyas Mohan, see pictures

    Bhagya, the daughter of Malayalam actor and politician Suresh Gopi, got engaged to Sreyas Mohan. They will hold a lavish celebration following a small wedding in Kerala

    Malayalam actor-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya gets engaged to Sreyas Mohan, see pictures ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 2:04 PM IST

    On July 16, Bhagya, the daughter of Malayalam actor and politician Suresh Gopi, became engaged to Sreyas Mohan. At the actor's home, in the presence of close family and friends, an engagement ceremony was held. They looked stunning in traditional South Indian garb, and posted a few pictures from the engagement ceremony. In January, they plan to get married. Bhagya uploaded pictures from her engagement on Instagram stories with the caption, "Lock ayi guys." In Thiruvananthapuram, the engagement party was hosted at Suresh Gopi's home. For the special day, Bhagya wore a traditional Kerala saree with a blue blouse, whereas her fiance opted for a white mundu. 

    ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding update: The couple might host additional reception in Gurugram

    The parents of Sreyas Mohan are Sreevidya and Mohan. He is from Mavelikkara, and it appears that his profession is business. The wedding of Suresh's Gopi daughter would be a small gathering, just like the engagement. There will reportedly be a wedding on January 17 at the Guruvayur temple and a lavish banquet on January 20 at the Greenfield Stadium in the state capital. Suresh wed Radhika Nair, the actress Aranmula Ponnamma's granddaughter, on February 8th, 1990. Lakshmi Suresh, Gokul Suresh, Bhagya Suresh, Bhavni Suresh, and Madhav Suresh are their five kids.

     "Congratulations. I'd recommend you should get rid of your Saree and put on some proper Western dress. The problem with Saree is that it's not an attire for those with an excess of Horizontality, compared to Perpendicularity. Western Skirt and Blouse, would make you REALLY SMART." one user commented.

    She, however, beat the troller and returned it. "Thank you for your very valuable opinion that nobody asked for," the star child said. Your worry about my horizontality and perpendicularity is unimportant. I'll keep dressing however I think is suitable. For my graduation ceremony in a distant country where all Indian students are required to blend in with the locals, I will wear my traditional Kerala saree in order to honour my roots. Why don't you try to stay out of other people's business and refrain from making remarks about their body and attire, concerned citizen?

    ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods giving each other second chance post scandal with Tristan Thompson?

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 2:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Merry Christmas featuring Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, releasing on THIS date; Read to know more ATG

    'Merry Christmas' featuring Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, releasing on THIS date; Read to know more

    The Trunk: New Netflix drama series to cast Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin ADC

    The Trunk: New Netflix drama series to cast Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin

    'Bawaal' Special Screening: Fans surprised by Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's appearance at the end MSW

    ‘Bawaal’ Special Screening: Fans surprised by Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor’s appearance at the end

    Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2: Shooting commences for riveting tale of romance, betrayal in digital era ADC

    Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2: Shooting commences for riveting tale of romance, betrayal in digital era

    Katrina Kaif fandom feels hurt by Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra for THIS reason - READ vma

    Katrina Kaif fandom feels hurt by Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra for THIS reason - READ

    Recent Stories

    Dilwara temple to Brahma temple: Discover the spiritual gems of Rajasthan ATG EAI

    Dilwara temple to Brahma temple: Discover the spiritual gems of Rajasthan

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model stuns fans with smouldering curves, cleavage in jaw-dropping Bikinis vma

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model stuns fans with smouldering curves, cleavage in jaw-dropping Bikinis

    Closet makeover 7 tips to organize your wardrobe like a pro gcw eai

    Closet makeover: 7 tips to organize your wardrobe like a pro

    Megan Fox SEXY photos: Actress shows off her WILD side in bikini in her latest Instagram post RBA

    Megan Fox SEXY photos: Actress shows off her WILD side in bikini in her latest Instagram post

    Merry Christmas featuring Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, releasing on THIS date; Read to know more ATG

    'Merry Christmas' featuring Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, releasing on THIS date; Read to know more

    Recent Videos

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon