Malayalam actor-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya gets engaged to Sreyas Mohan, see pictures

On July 16, Bhagya, the daughter of Malayalam actor and politician Suresh Gopi, became engaged to Sreyas Mohan. At the actor's home, in the presence of close family and friends, an engagement ceremony was held. They looked stunning in traditional South Indian garb, and posted a few pictures from the engagement ceremony. In January, they plan to get married. Bhagya uploaded pictures from her engagement on Instagram stories with the caption, "Lock ayi guys." In Thiruvananthapuram, the engagement party was hosted at Suresh Gopi's home. For the special day, Bhagya wore a traditional Kerala saree with a blue blouse, whereas her fiance opted for a white mundu.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding update: The couple might host additional reception in Gurugram

The parents of Sreyas Mohan are Sreevidya and Mohan. He is from Mavelikkara, and it appears that his profession is business. The wedding of Suresh's Gopi daughter would be a small gathering, just like the engagement. There will reportedly be a wedding on January 17 at the Guruvayur temple and a lavish banquet on January 20 at the Greenfield Stadium in the state capital. Suresh wed Radhika Nair, the actress Aranmula Ponnamma's granddaughter, on February 8th, 1990. Lakshmi Suresh, Gokul Suresh, Bhagya Suresh, Bhavni Suresh, and Madhav Suresh are their five kids.

"Congratulations. I'd recommend you should get rid of your Saree and put on some proper Western dress. The problem with Saree is that it's not an attire for those with an excess of Horizontality, compared to Perpendicularity. Western Skirt and Blouse, would make you REALLY SMART." one user commented.

She, however, beat the troller and returned it. "Thank you for your very valuable opinion that nobody asked for," the star child said. Your worry about my horizontality and perpendicularity is unimportant. I'll keep dressing however I think is suitable. For my graduation ceremony in a distant country where all Indian students are required to blend in with the locals, I will wear my traditional Kerala saree in order to honour my roots. Why don't you try to stay out of other people's business and refrain from making remarks about their body and attire, concerned citizen?

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods giving each other second chance post scandal with Tristan Thompson?