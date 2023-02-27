Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malala Yousafzai turns executive producer; Nobel prize winner's movie is on transgender issues in Pakistan

    With her film "Joyland," activist turned filmmaker Malala Yousafzai brings human rights problems to life. She feels that the film's message would be meaningful to people worldwide.
     

    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

    Is there anything Malala Yousafzai cannot do? The Nobel Peace Prize recipient is often in the news for her outstanding efforts and accomplishments. This time, Malala is attempting to make a film because she feels that activism should extend beyond the scope of an Organization. 

    According to news reports, the education campaigner plans to bring human rights to the big screen with her film "Joyland," about transgender people. She feels that the film's message would be meaningful to people worldwide.

    About the movie Joyland: 
    The narrative is set in Lahore, Pakistan, and revolves around Haider, the youngest son of the middle-class Rana family. Haider discreetly joins a dancing troupe and falls for a highly ambitious trans actress as the film progresses. Their love tale sheds light on the Rana family's secrets.

    Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize recipient, has joined the film as an executive producer. "Joyland," directed by Saim Sadiq and produced by Yousafzai's Extracurricular Production Group, is an Oscar-nominated LGBT love tale centred on transgender issues in Pakistan.

    Malala Yousafzai on Joyland
    Malala expressed gratitude to Saim Sadiq, who ensured that a transgender woman herself portrayed the character of a transgender woman. She feels that everyone should be able to participate in the film. Everyone, including transgender people, needs to be seen and heard because they have the same rights as everyone else. Nevertheless, unfortunately, these difficulties are not depicted in films. It's encouraging to see Joyland defying prejudices and becoming the first Pakistani film with a transgender protagonist.
     

