Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora to support Delhi's Binny’s Brigade team in Tennis Premier League Season 5

    Malaika Arora will be supporting Delhi's Binny’s Brigade team in season 5 of the upcoming Tennis Premier League. Malaika said that she is proud to be a part of the team and the league. 

    Malaika Arora to support Delhi's Binny's Brigade team in Tennis Premier League season 5 RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 5:03 PM IST

    Actress Malaika Arora is all set to be part of the Tennis Premier League Season 5 as she will be cheering for Delhi's Binny’s Brigade team. According to the franchise's owner, Save Eat founder & CEO of Binny's Jewellery, Mr. Sneh Binny, the 49-year-old actress's support will add another dimension of glamour to the team and new insights into fitness, allowing the franchise to improve their performance on the court and their popularity off it.

    Binny said, "Malaika Arora is an influential figure in the Indian sports and fitness community in addition to being a brilliant actress, model, and television presenter. Malaika believes in inculcating an active lifestyle for wholesome development and long-lasting health benefits that equate to a more prosperous life."

    He also stated that the Tennis Premier League has piqued the interest of viewers with its creative format and that the League has already contributed to boosting the status of tennis in India. 

    Malaika expressed her joy at being a member of the team and expressed her desire to push the franchise to new heights. The Tennis Premier League, she said, is a terrific tournament with fast-paced matches meant to entice spectators to follow the league. The league has helped the tennis community in India grow at an exponential rate over the previous four seasons, and she is proud to be a part of the Delhi Binny's Brigade and the league. She hopes to play a part that will assist the franchisee in reaching new heights.

    The Tennis Premier League is set to have its player auction on October 1, 2023, and the tournament will be in action from December 2023. 

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2023, 5:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vijay or Rajinikanth? Check HERE which South star surpassed Shah Rukh Khan in popularity among Indian heroes rkn

    Vijay or Rajinikanth? Check HERE which South star surpassed Shah Rukh Khan in popularity among Indian heroes

    Did you know Jawan's most thrilling action scene was coordinated by Spiro Razatos RKK

    Did you know Jawan's most thrilling action scene was coordinated by Hollywood action maestro Spiro Razatos

    Is Rashmika Mandanna still in touch with her ex-boyfriend Rakshit Shetty? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Rashmika Mandanna still in touch with her ex-boyfriend Rakshit Shetty? Here's what we know

    Han So Hee flaunts new lip piercing, netizens call her 'female Jungkook' RKK

    Han So Hee flaunts new lip piercing, netizens call her 'female Jungkook'

    Waheeda Rehman honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime achievement award; Anurag Thakur confirms ATG

    Waheeda Rehman honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime achievement award; Anurag Thakur confirms

    Recent Stories

    Expert warns 'Disease X' could be 20 times deadlier than COVID-19 what you need to know AVV

    Expert warns 'Disease X' could be 20 times deadlier than COVID-19 – what you need to know

    Prepping for Navratri ? 6 simple skin care tips to get glowing skin rkn eai

    Prepping for Navratri ? 6 simple skin care tips to get glowing skin

    What do you see NASA's stunning photo of 'dumpling-shaped' object sparks creative interpretations snt

    'What do you see?': NASA's stunning photo of 'dumpling-shaped' object sparks creative interpretations

    WATCH Victory lap 41 years in the making as India bags equestrian gold at Asian Games 2023 snt

    WATCH: Victory lap 41 years in the making as India bags equestrian gold at Asian Games 2023

    Whose Cauvery water is it? Karnataka or Tamil Nadu? Revisiting author KP Poornachandra Tejaswi's words vkp

    Whose Cauvery water is it? Karnataka or Tamil Nadu? Revisiting author KP Poornachandra Tejaswi's words

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon