Malaika Arora talks about finding 'love' again in beau Arjun Kapoor post-divorce

In a recent media event, iconic Bollywood diva Malaika Arora finally broke her silence on finding love again in beau Arjun Kapoor post-divorce with ex-husband and actor Arbaaz Khan. Read on to know more details.

Malaika Arora is one of the most loved and iconic celebrities in B Town. Also, the fans and the netizens constantly are curious about her life. Be it her professional commitments, sartorial fashion choices, or relationship, the actress always makes her way to headlines and news.

Recently, Malaika opened up about her marriage plans. She also opened up about dating someone younger than her. The actress has been in a steady and passionate relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor for the past few years.

On the second day of the renowned Indian news media event, the actress got asked about her wedding plans to which she replied, "Why is the marriage be all and end all for everything? Marriage is something discussed between two people. If we have to take that plunge, we will think, decide and talk about it. At this moment, we love our life. We are enjoying our pre-honeymoon phase."

Malaika got asked about dating a younger man. She said that it is so amazing. She said, "I think it is amazing. When I got divorced, I got told that this tag would always be there. Finding love after getting divorced was another thing. And then also finding love in a younger man. I got told... I have lost my marbles. I will like to say that love does not have an age."

She continued, "If you fall in love, you fall in love. Irrespective of whether he is a younger man or an older man, it should not define the space we are in. I am grateful that I found a partner who understands me. The fact that he is younger keeps me younger. I feel on top of the world."

