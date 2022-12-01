Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora's pregnancy FAKE news: Arjun Kapoor shares another cryptic post on Karma- read

    A day after Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor became the focus of pregnancy rumours, the actor posted an Instagram story regarding karma. A report had falsely claimed Malaika is pregnant.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 1, 2022, 10:09 AM IST

    One day after the news of his girlfriend, actress Malaika Arora pregnancy's fake news became public, Arjun Kapoor posted a mysterious message regarding Karma. On Thursday morning, the actor said on his Instagram Stories that individuals "can't get away with messing up others."

    The post read: “Karma comes after everyone eventually. You can’t get away with screwing people over your whole life, I don’t care who you are. What goes around comes around. That’s how it works. Sooner or later, the universe will serve you the revenge that you deserve."

    On Wednesday (Nov 30) afternoon, a media report claimed that Arjun and Malaika are expecting their first child. Arjun rubbished the claims almost immediately. Arjun took to his Instagram stories and slammed Malaika’s pregnancy rumours, calling them ‘fake gossip’.

    “This is the lowest that you could have gone and you have done it by being casual. Insensitive and absolutely unethical. In carrying garbage news. This journalist has been writing such pieces regularly and getting away with it because we tend to ignore these fake gossip articles while they spread across media and become the truth. This is not done. Don’t date to play with our personal lives," he wrote. Malaika reposted Arjun’s stories and write, “F**king disgusting."

    Since 2019, Malaika and Arjun have been dating. On social media, the pair frequently writes loving messages about one another. While they avoid discussing their romance in interviews, the actor admitted on Koffee With Karan 7 that he and Malaika are not currently considering getting married.

    On the professional front, Malaika Arora is presently preparing for the December 5, 2022, launch of her reality series, "Moving In With Malaiak." Arjun Kapoor will next be featured in Bhumi Pednekar's Kuttey, The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake, both directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2022, 10:09 AM IST
